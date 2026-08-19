First Chinese Cargo Ship Carrying Containers Reaches Murmansk

Murmansk marked a key milestone in its efforts to develop the port into a logistics hub, taking advantage of the growth on the Northern Sea Route. The first Chinese-operated cargo ship carrying containers arrived in the port on August 19. It also marked the first time the port received container imports along the NSR.

The Xin Xin Hai 1 (29,000 dwt) is a general cargo ship built in 2012. It has been adapted to transport containers and is operating for China’s NewNewShipping Line. According to the reports, the vessel is carrying 500 containers and is bringing automotive components to Murmansk. The vessel’s AIS signal shows it departed from Tianjin, China, on July 19.

The reports have been focusing on China’s Sea Legend Shipping, which dispatched its first ship of the season on the route this week, after a trial voyage in 2025. It is drawing attention as it claims to be establishing the first regularly scheduled container service through the Arctic to Europe with seven ships and eight voyages planned for the season.

NewNew Shipping tested the route in 2023, and famously its vessel NewNew Polar Bear (53,697 dwt) was accused of dragging its anchor and damaging an undersea cable in the Baltic. The vessel, which can carry 4,363 TEU, is one of the three vessels NewNew Shipping plans to sail along the NSR in 2026. It is scheduled to make the final trip of the season from Nansha to Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad in mid-October. It will be too late in the season for a return voyage through the Northern Sea Route.

The ship is reported to have 500 containers with automotive components being delivered to Murmansk (Port Alliance Murmansk)

The Xin Xin Hai 1 and her sistership, Xin Xin Hai 2, are making the earlier voyages. The company is operating a route with stops at the Chinese ports of Nansha, Shanghai, Rizhao, and Tianjin, making a stop at Murmansk, and continuing to Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Murmansk Region Governor Andrei Chibis reports they have been preparing for the new service, including a partnership with NewNew Shipping, and are investing in the port. He said they are also looking at building a terminal to transship cargo from Belarus.

NewNew Shipping has outlined ambitious plans to expand its operations in the Arctic. Russian news agency Interfax says that General Director Ke Jin, speaking at a conference earlier this week, announced that the shipping company was interested in actively participating in the investment and modernization of Russian ports and logistics infrastructure on the NSR. He cited the opportunities in the Arctic ports of Murmansk and Arkhangelsk, and Interfax reports that he said they were also looking to participate in the equity of the port of Ust-Luga.

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NewNew Shipping is targeting 1.2 million tonnes of cargo on the Arctic route during the 2027 summer navigation season. The company has outlined plans for a total of six ships that would be ARC-3 class for Arctic navigation and transport up to 4,800 TEU. The additional capacity, NewNew Shipping says, would support two sailings per month.

The Xin Xin Hai 1 is scheduled to make a return trip to China on the NSR while her sister ship is commencing its transit from China this month and will return in September.

