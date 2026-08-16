Famous Museum Ship USS New Jersey Gets $24M in Upgrades

More than 80,000 people visit the battleship USS New Jersey each year, and her namesake state is investing $24 million in a redevelopment project designed to make that experience better.

The Iowa-class New Jersey is one of the most decorated battleships in U.S. Navy history, having earned distinctions in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, and conflicts in the Middle East. She was launched on the first anniversary of Pearl Harbor and went on to steam more miles, fight in more battles, and fire more shells in combat than any other battleship in history. In and out of commissioned service over the years, the ship was decommissioned (for the fourth time) in February 1991 and has since served as a living museum and memorial in Camden.

Two years ago, the warship went into drydock for major maintenance, repair, and repainting at a cost of $10 million. A new project has now been unveiled to preserve the battleship’s legacy and strengthen its standing among the most treasured historic destinations in New Jersey, where it has served as a cultural landmark and educational destination since 2001. The redevelopment is designed to transform the visitor experience, address critical infrastructure aboard the ship, and strengthen its role as an anchor of the Camden waterfront.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority is funding the project with a $24 million investment, backed by up to $20 million in tax credits. The largest share, $9.5 million, will go toward the building of a new three-floor visitor center adjacent to the battleship. Some $6 million has been allocated for improvements aboard the battleship, while $5.5 million will go toward a parking structure. Work is slated to begin in the middle of next year and will take about two years to complete.

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“This project will fundamentally change how visitors arrive, how they experience the ship, and how we sustain this national treasure over the long term. It is the culmination of years of planning and partnership, and it gives us the opportunity to match the greatness of the ship with the visitor experience she deserves,” said Marshall Spevak, CEO of the Battleship New Jersey Museum & Memorial.

“As a Navy veteran, I know Battleship New Jersey stands as an enduring testament to the service and sacrifice of generations of Americans,” said New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill. “This investment will preserve that legacy and strengthen one of New Jersey’s most treasured historic destinations.”