China’s President Demands Action After Shipyard Fire Kills 25 Workers

A large fire broke out on a dry bulk carrier undergoing repairs in a Chinese shipyard, resulting in the death of 25 workers and injuring five others who were taken to a hospital. The fire, which is being reported as one of China’s worst industrial incidents, drew the personal attention of President Xi Jinping, who called for an investigation to hold those responsible for the deaths accountable.

Chinese state media reported the fire started at approximately 11:15 a.m. local time on September 10 at the Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding yard, part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). Residents told Chinese media that they “did not hear an explosion or smell anything,” but suddenly saw smoke billowing from the yard.

The fire started aboard the Chinese-owned dry bulk carrier Ocean Melody. AIS signals show the 55,742-dwt bulker arrived in Qingdao on August 31 and was undergoing maintenance. They are reporting that there were 42 workers aboard the ship when the fire began. Images show the bulker in a dry dock at the yard.

UPDATE: Rescue efforts at the scene of the cargo ship fire in Qingdao, China. 25 people have died in a fire aboard a foreign-flagged cargo ship undergoing repairs at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding.

Video cr. CCTV https://t.co/yWjNTSW59X pic.twitter.com/MfwUrBckaQ — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) September 10, 2026

State media reports that 12 workers were evacuated from the ship without injuries, while five others were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Initial reports said that five people were missing and that 20 deceased shipyard workers had been recovered. Later reports at around 7:15 p.m. said a search after the fire was extinguished recovered five additional bodies, bringing the death toll to 25. They said everyone was now accounted for among the people who had been on the ship.

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The fire reportedly burned for nearly three hours aboard the bulker, which was built in 2006 and is registered in Liberia. It was acquired by a Chinese company in 2025. The vessel was reported to be 190 meters (623 feet) in length and sustained significant damage. No cause of the fire has been reported.

President Xi said the authorities must act promptly to determine the cause and hold those responsible accountable. He urged all regions and relevant departments to learn from the fire and to rectify all types of fire hazards.