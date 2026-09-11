China Grows Arctic Container Routes, Reaching England and Opening Murmansk

Chinese containerships are continuing in their efforts to expand operations along the Northern Sea Route through the Arctic. The first of their planned 2026 runs reached England today, while in the high Arctic at Murmansk, it opened a new export service for Central Russia.

The containership Dubai Tower arrived at Teesport in the north of the UK on September 9, completing its trip along the NSR that departed China on August 19. The reports are that the ship is carrying 1,300 TEU, hauling electric vehicles, batteries, and other renewable energy equipment from China.

The 23,338 dwt containership, which has a capacity for 1,740 TEU, appears to have had a mostly uneventful crossing, which was expected to take about 20 days. However, it was scheduled to go to Felixstowe, with no explanation for why it diverted to Teesport in the north. Teesport lists itself as the UK’s sixth-largest port and a gateway to the north, but it has limited container operations.

PD Ports, which operates at Teesport, however, did recently report that it had received one of the largest automotive vessel calls to Teesport in recent years. It was carrying 5,000 vehicles arriving at the beginning of the month from China as part of a major UK import operation. The shipment included vehicles from across the Chery Automotive portfolio, including Jaecoo and Chery models, alongside the first 1,300 Lepas plug-in hybrid cars to be imported into the UK market. Chery, a major Chinese manufacturer, reported that it looks forward to expanding its relationship with Teesport.

Sea Legend, which is operating the ship, published a schedule that shows the ship proceeding to Rotterdam, possibly Hamburg, and a stop at Gdynia, Poland, before starting back across the Arctic. The Chinese shipping company is billing it as the start of regularly scheduled NSR crossings, with a total of eight scheduled for 2026.

Other companies are following close behind. New New Shipping is expected to send voyages through to Europe, while South Korea’s PanStar’s trial voyage is well underway. The PanStar Arco is currently off the coast of Norway. It is scheduled to reach Felixstowe on Friday, September 11. While it was billed as a demonstration and opportunity to gather data, Alphaliner reports the vessel only has 737 laden containers aboard, while its full capacity is over 2,700 TEU. The company had said it was targeting approximately 1,200 TEU.

China’s New New Shipping this week also opened up a new service to Murmansk, Russia, along the NSR. One of the company’s vessels carried 502 containers from China to Murmansk, transporting car parts and other material for delivery via trains into Central Russia. The ship then loaded 26,400 tons of potash fertilizer. It is a first for the port.

“We’re testing not just a single operation, but the entire logistics scheme,” said an official for the Murmansk Terminal company. “It is important for us to understand how sustainable, convenient, and economically viable this route is for the chain’s participants.”

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Officials in Murmansk highlight the opportunities to open new trade avenues and build the region’s economy. They also said New New Shipping is discussing building a dedicated terminal at the port, while they are also in discussion with Indian companies about launching container service on the NSR.

The developments are in keeping with Russia’s plan to build up trade on the NSR. Earlier this week, they opened a large new oil export operation on the NSR, and they are highlighting advancements as they move toward year-round transits.

