China Continues Gulf of Aden Security Mission by Dispatching 49th Fleet

China’s Ministry of National Defense reported on August 11 that it will continue its escort mission in the Gulf of Aden and Somali waters. It said preparations are underway for the 48th fleet to depart, continuing a mission that started in December 2008.

When the mission was launched 18 years ago, China said it was in support of the UN Security Council and to support security in the region. It was reported to be the first time that China sent military forces overseas to safeguard the nation’s strategic interest, as well as the first organized maritime company force to fulfill international humanitarian obligations.

Shortly after arriving in the region, in January 2009, they reported saving a Greek merchant ship from pirates. They also reported joint exercises with the Russian Navy. In 2015, the force was used to evacuate Chinese and foreign citizens from Yemen, and by the conclusion of the first decade, they reported that Chinese warships had escorted more than 6,600 vessels. Now they are reported to have escorted over 7,000 vessels, conducting rescue, protection, and assistance missions.

The mission consists of three vessels: a guided-missile destroyer, a guided-missile frigate, and a supply ship. The 49th fleet will include the Kunming, a 6,500-ton displacement destroyer commissioned in 2014, the Yueyang, a 3,600-ton displacement frigate commissioned in 2013, and a supply ship, Luomahu.

The new fleet is expected to depart in mid-August, relieving the 48th fleet, which departed China on October 11, 2025. They relieved the 47th fleet, which spent 368 days in the region escorting 102 vessels and traveling over 140,000 nautical miles.

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The Chinese ships will be in addition to a new multinational force that Saudi Arabia reports it is organizing. It announced the formation at the end of July with 14 nations participating, and last week announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Salem Al-Shehri to command the force. They will be conducting a planning meeting on August 12-13 to finalize its institutional framework. They also expect additional countries to join the initiative.

It is in addition to EUNAVFOR Aspides, which has been in the region now for 30 months. The EU emphasizes that it is a defensive operation, but said it has supported 2,260 commercial vessels. Also, it said that since its formation, it has intercepted 19 UAVs, 12 USVs, and four missiles targeting merchant ships. It also aided in the rescue of 128 sailors from vessels that were attacked or distressed.

