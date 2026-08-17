Australia Improves its Surveillance Capability Over the South China Sea

The Royal Australian Air Force’s 10 Squadron has commenced its first operational intelligence collection flights over the South China Sea, marking a significant improvement in its collection capability over the area.

The RAAF is taking delivery of four MC-55A Peregrine aircraft, a new platform replacing and supplementing a collection capability that used to be filled by the same squadron since 1968 using two Lockheed AP-3C (EW) Orion aircraft, both of which were retired some time ago.

While the RAAF’s AP-3C (EW) Orions had been regularly upgraded, the four new aircraft will both expand the number of platforms available and have state-of-the-art collection and analysis capability. They will also have greater range and a higher operating ceiling. The evolution of technical intelligence collection capability tends to be rapid, so a new base platform will speed the upgrade process in the future.

It appears that the new Peregrine aircraft will be able to use an AESA radar in an active role, but will also be able to carry out passive collection missions as well.

A Peregrine was noted active over the South China Sea on July 31, on one of a number of missions being flown by a 10 Squadron RAAF Peregrine forward-based at Clark Air Base north of Manila. Clark Air Base is handily located to the east of the Scarborough Shoal, which is the most active area of constant confrontation between the Philippines and Chinese forces seeking to challenge Filipino sovereignty in the South China Sea. Filipino sovereignty over the Spratly Islands and the other islands it holds was upheld by the 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration under the terms of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, but the Philippine Armed Forces have had to rely on willpower to maintain the footholds they retain in the area, lacking intelligence collection capability and the modern equipment that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (Navy) in strength has been able to deploy.



Disputed Islands in the South China Sea (Google Earth/CJRC)

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Under the Horizon 2 modernization program approved by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in June 2018, the Philippine Navy has commissioned two Miguel Malvar Class frigates, BRP Miguel Malvar (FFG-6) and BRP Diego Silang (FFG07), and is seeking two more. It will receive six offshore patrol vessels being built by Hyundai. Two 124-meter landing dock platforms being constructed by Indonesian shipbuilder PT PA will be particularly useful in defending the offshore islands that the Philippine Marines are clinging onto.

