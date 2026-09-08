Albania Turned Away Tanker Linked to Russia at Ukraine’s Request

Ukraine’s Intelligence Directorate (GUR) thanked the authorities in Albania for turning away a product tanker that it asserts is linked to Russian interests and is transporting Russian products. It appears to be part of an increased campaign by the Ukrainian authorities to use sanctions in addition to their attacks to hit the economic interests of Russia.

Albanian authorities confirmed to the Balkan media that they had prevented the product tanker Hanuman (34,620 dwt) from docking in the port of Durres on August 29. The ship was reportedly instructed not to enter the port while it was 12 miles away, according to news outlet BIRN Albania. It is unclear from the reports if it was transporting Russian cargo to be delivered in Albania. The vessel was said to be continuing its voyage in the Adriatic, and it was later recorded as being in Croatia, and now its AIS signal shows it anchored off Malta.

Built in 2004, the product tanker was sold to unknown interests in 2024 and is sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone. It is 171 meters (561 feet) in length. Ukraine says its Defence Intelligence unit has been tracking the ship for an extended period of time and asserts the tanker receives support from a company in Novorossiysk, Russia, Altoprae Marine, that is linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko. It cites the same company’s involvement with other tankers that have problems, including the Eventin, which has been detained in Germany since January 2025, and the sanctioned Russian flag tanker Cordelia Moon, aka Walrus and Garnizon.

Ukraine sanctioned the product tanker Hanuman in January 2026. It asserts that since the beginning of 2025 it has transported at least 452,000 tonnes of Russian fuel products from Novorossiysk to Turkey, Senegal, and the UAE and has been involved in ship-to-ship transfers off Augusta, Italy.

It is not the first time the tanker has had problems. In March, Russian officials ordered it detained in Novorossiysk after a Port State inspection. It was cited for problems with its inert gas system and pollution prevention issues.

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“Albania’s decision to deny Hanuman access to its port is an important demonstration of solidarity with international sanctions,” said the GUR.

Ukraine has increased its efforts aimed at stopping the economic trade of vessels beyond its attacks. The various state agencies have seized a few ships accused of transporting stolen grain, while it was successful in getting Sweden to hand over a seized small cargo ship also accused of transporting grain from Crimea. It asked Israel to also stop a bulker, but that case did not happen. Last week, the Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz was also successful in getting Norway to seize a Russian research vessel as it seeks to enforce an award for its assets seized in Crimea.

