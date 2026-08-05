Swedish Supreme Court Upholds Seizure of Shadowy Vessel for Ukraine

Officials in Ukraine are reporting that they were informed that Sweden’s Supreme Court has upheld a lower court decision to hand over a cargo ship accused of entering the occupied ports of Crimea and exporting grain. It is being called a landmark decision as it represents the first time a foreign court has sided with Ukraine in the seizure of assets that violated international sanctions.

Ukraine, in the past, has on several occasions seized vessels locally that it said had been involved in the export of grain and other materials from Crimea. The international community has barred the ports of Crimea and trade from Crimea after the Russian annexation of the region in 2014. Earlier this year, Ukrainian prosecutors appealed to both Sweden and Israel to stop vessels that they accused of illegal exports from Crimea.

Swedish authorities had detained the small cargo ship Caffa (4,337 dwt) in March 2026 as it was sailing from Casablanca to St. Petersburg. They reported the ship was suspected of operating under a false flag and had possible maritime safety violations. Further, the Swedish authorities asserted the crew presented false papers when the vessel was inspected. They attempted to prosecute the captain of the Caffa but later dropped the charges.

Databases list the vessel as operating under a false flag, claiming registry in Guinea. The ship had its classification withdrawn in June 2025 by the Russian Maritime Register of Ships, but was reported to have a crew of 11, mostly Russians, aboard when it was stopped.

Ukraine’s prosecutors approached their Swedish colleagues and requested the seizure of the vessel on the charges of transporting stolen grain. They documented that the ship had entered Sevastopol, where it loaded approximately 3,000 tons of barley that Russia shipped to Syria. They asserted it was the first shipment as Russia was trying to build its relationship with the new government of Syria after the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Swedish prosecutors determined that the courts should decide the situation. The lower courts had ordered that the ship should be turned over to Ukraine, but the decision had been appealed to the Supreme Court.

Ukraine’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, posted a message on social media on August 4 saying, “I welcome the decision by the Supreme Court of Sweden to uphold the seizure and transfer to Ukraine of the Russian shadow fleet vessel Caffa.”

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According to the media reports, Ukraine is awaiting delivery of the final text of the decision. It is understood that the Supreme Court confirmed the legality of the lower court decision by refusing to hear the case. The decision is final.

The Caffa has remained moored in Trelleborg, Sweden, although the media reports the crew was permitted to leave the ship and return home. It is unclear what Ukraine will do with the vessel, but in the past, they have ordered the ships sold with the proceeds going to the state treasury.

