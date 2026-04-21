Decarbonization as a Path to Independence

Decarbonization in logistics has already proven itself as a practical way to run complex systems with greater control and less waste. In chemical logistics, critical for energy supply, digital collaboration has shown that shared situational awareness, synchronized planning, and coordinated execution can cut emissions without sacrificing safety, efficiency, or regulatory compliance, by stripping out idle time, avoiding unnecessary movements, and systematically improving the carbon performance of intricate supply chains.

What recent developments in the Strait of Hormuz make clear, however, is that such efforts are no longer sufficient, because the system within which logistics operates is no longer stable in the way it once was. Escalating geopolitical tensions and the disruption of transit through one of the world’s most critical maritime corridors have fundamentally altered the conditions for global trade, as illustrated by recent attacks on commercial vessels.

The consequence is not simply disruption at the margin, but a systemic shift in how risk is perceived and managed. Vessel movements have slowed, operators are reconsidering routes, and insurance costs are rising, all pointing to a system that can no longer rely on predictability as a given, as further reflected in sharply reduced ship movements through the Strait. In this light, decarbonization becomes the path to regaining control in a world where predictability has become a scarce resource in logistics; it is no longer simply about doing less harm to the climate.

From Energy Dependency to Systemic Exposure

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a structural chokepoint for global energy flows, meaning that instability in this corridor directly affects fuel availability, freight rates, and supply chain reliability. Around 20 percent of global oil flows through the Strait, illustrating the scale of exposure when such a chokepoint becomes unstable.

Market reactions to the current tensions, as reflected in the immediate impact on global energy markets, illustrate how quickly localized disruption translates into global economic impact. Changes in capacity or perceived risk often translate into outsized volatility in fuel prices and freight surcharges, compressing margins across value chains and making pricing and planning significantly more challenging for operators. What had previously been treated as a regional security concern now manifests as a systemic economic variable, influencing decisions far beyond the immediate geography of the Gulf. For Europe in particular, this highlights a structural vulnerability, as energy security remains tied to external actors and regions that are not necessarily aligned with its economic or security interests.

The underlying issue is dependency. Fossil fuels are not only carbon-intensive; they are geographically concentrated and their movements are dependent on a limited number of transit corridors. When those corridors become unstable, the logistics system does not simply become less efficient - it becomes exposed - the cost is not only higher fuel prices, but reduced control over planning, execution, and reliability.

Chemical logistics makes this particularly visible. Its tightly coupled flows, hazardous cargo profiles, and strict safety requirements leave little room for improvisation, so disruptions do not merely slow the system down; they reconfigure it in real time, forcing operators into choices between safety, service, and cost that were never intended to be trade-offs.

Fragmentation in a Connected System

The current situation also highlights the limits of fragmented responses. Even with international attention and security efforts, safe passage in disrupted areas cannot be guaranteed, and geopolitical discussions continue without a clear operational resolution, as reflected in the lack of a coordinated international response.

This exposure is further amplified by recent shifts in global energy supply, including reduced availability of Russian energy and increasing concentration of supply among fewer exporting regions.

At the same time, reports of damaged vessels and disrupted operations show how quickly risk turns into tangible consequences. Ships are delayed or rerouted, seafarers are exposed, and cargo flows are interrupted in ways that ripple through supply chains reaching far beyond the region itself.

What emerges is a system that is globally interconnected yet operationally fragmented, in which each actor is responding individually to shared uncertainty. This leads to duplication of effort, suboptimal decisions, and increased reliance on reactive measures, reinforcing inefficiencies rather than resolving them.

Digital Collaboration as System Coordination

This is where the role of digital collaboration, as demonstrated in recent work on digital collaboration in chemical logistics, becomes more than an efficiency measure. Aligning actors around shared data and coordinated processes reduces uncertainty at its source rather than compensating for it after the fact. It allows decisions to be made based on a shared understanding of the situation, rather than fragmented and delayed information. In practice, this can mean fewer unplanned port calls, reduced waiting and idle times, and a reduced need for “speed as insurance” against disruption. Instead of burning additional fuel to compensate for uncertainty, operators can rely on shared, trusted data to sequence operations, align handovers, and dynamically adjust without eroding safety or service levels.

The broader perspective presented in recent work on maritime decarbonization reinforces this view, emphasizing that decarbonization is not achieved through isolated technological shifts but through aligned action across value chains. When planning and execution are synchronized across ports, terminals, transport providers, and cargo owners, the system requires fewer buffers, fewer urgent interventions, and less reliance on fuel-intensive adjustments.

In this context, coordination becomes a substitute for flexibility. Instead of relying on speed and fuel consumption to absorb disruptions, the system reduces their likelihood and impact through alignment. This represents a fundamental shift in how logistics systems operate, moving from reactive to proactive modes of control.

Decarbonization as Independence

Seen in the context of regular corridor disruptions, decarbonization becomes a means of reducing exposure to a system in which supply is tied to geopolitical instability, constrained infrastructure, and unpredictable access. It is no longer only about emissions.

While fossil-based energy systems are concentrated in a limited number of regions and dependent on critical transit corridors, the potential for fossil-free energy is inherently more distributed. Renewable energy sources such as solar and wind can be harnessed across a far broader range of geographies, reducing reliance on a small number of chokepoints. At present, however, the production and distribution of alternative fuels remain limited and uneven, as highlighted in recent work on value chain coordination. Early initiatives such as green shipping corridors or dedicated alternative fuel value chains demonstrate what this future can look like: clearly defined routes, long-term offtake arrangements, and cross-actor governance that reduce both carbon intensity and exposure to single points of failure. Yet these developments are still exceptions rather than the rule, underscoring how much direction and coordination are required at the system level. This creates a transitional tension: the future system promises greater independence, while the current system remains constrained. It is precisely this gap that makes direction critical, as investments made today in producing and distributing fossil-free fuels will determine whether supply and logistics systems remain exposed to concentrated risks or evolve toward a more distributed and resilient energy foundation. At this stage, there is still time to invest in addressing potential long-term bottlenecks in critical alternative energy supply chains, such as the processing of rare earth minerals used in power systems and electric motors.

Alternative energy solutions, whether electrification or new fuels, depend on an increased degree of coordination that enables logistics systems to operate without constant reactive adjustments. When that coordination is in place, these alternatives do not introduce complexity but enable resilience and stability. Without it, they risk adding friction to an already strained system. Electrification of parts of the transport chain can, for example, reduce exposure to fuel price volatility, creating more stable and potentially lower operating costs over time for those able to make the transition early.

The events in the Strait of Hormuz illustrate what happens when that resilience is absent, as control over flows shifts away from those operating the system toward external forces that disrupt it. Decarbonization, supported by digital collaboration, offers a way to rebalance that relationship by reducing dependence on volatile external conditions and enabling more self-determined operations.

A Convergence of Sustainability and Resilience

For chemical logistics, which is critical for energy supply, this convergence is particularly significant. The sector’s complexity makes it sensitive to disruption, but also positions it as a leading indicator of systemic change. The adoption of digital collaboration demonstrates that emissions reduction, operational efficiency, and resilience are not separate objectives, but outcomes of the same underlying transformation.

A system that emits less also depends less on fragile supply chains. A coordinated system is one that can integrate new forms of energy without sacrificing performance. This convergence suggests that decarbonization is not a constraint on competitiveness but rather an increasingly necessary condition for it. This reframing turns decarbonization and digital collaboration into board-level portfolio choices: where to allocate capital, which partnerships to build, and how to redefine risk appetite in a world where resilience, compliance, and emissions performance are increasingly evaluated together rather than in isolation. Over time, those able to reduce exposure to volatile fuel markets are also likely to gain a structural cost advantage.

The Single Point

Decarbonization is no longer primarily a question of sustainability; it has become a question of resilience and sovereignty over one’s own operations. The situation in the Strait of Hormuz shows that dependence on a fossil-based system is not an abstract liability but an operational constraint, one that directly shapes reliability, cost, and controllability in global logistics.

What digital collaboration in logistics shows is that this dependency can be reduced, not only by changing energy sources but by changing how the system itself operates. By shifting from reaction to coordination, logistics systems can become less exposed, more predictable, and ultimately more independent in an increasingly unstable world. The strategic choice is either to remain exposed to external volatility or to use decarbonization and digital collaboration to design logistics systems that are less carbon-intensive by being, by design, more independent. For Europe in particular, this transition also represents an opportunity: those able to lead in reducing dependency on fossil-based energy are likely to gain a structural and enduring competitive advantage over time.

The authors would like to express their sincere thanks to Martin Fröberg, Swedish Energy Agency, for his valuable comments and contributions in shaping this article.

About the authors

Mikael Lind is the world’s first (adjunct) Professor of Maritime Informatics at Chalmers University of Technology and Research Institutes of Sweden (RISE). He is a widely published expert in international trade press, co-editor of the first two books on Maritime Informatics and Maritime Decarbonization. His work has directly shaped community-based digital collaboration initiatives, including the Virtual Watch Tower (VWT).

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Wolfgang Lehmacher is a global supply chain logistics expert. The former director at the World Economic Forum and CEO Emeritus of GeoPost Intercontinental is an advisory board member of The Logistics and Supply Chain Management Society, an ambassador for F&L, and an advisor to Global:SF and RISE. He has also co-initiated the VWT initiative. He contributes to the knowledge base of Maritime Informatics and is co-editor of the book Maritime Decarbonization.

Jeremy Bentham is currently Co-Chair (scenarios) with the World Energy Council, a senior Fellow with Mission Possible Partnership, and a senior advisor to several international organisations including the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. He was formerly the head of scenarios and strategy with international energy major, Shell.