Value Maritime Appoints Hai Cheung China as Technical Consultant and Agent in China

[By Value Maritime]

Dutch emissions-reduction technology innovator Value Maritime has signed a commercial representation agreement with Hai Cheung China, appointing the company as its technical consultant and agent for the Chinese market.

Supporting Chinese Shipbuilding

The partnership is intended to strengthen Value Maritime's position with shipyards in mainland China and Hong Kong, supporting both retrofit and newbuilding projects.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Hai Cheung China team in Hong Kong earlier this year to discuss in detail the development of our partnership. Having a dedicated local agent in China is important for us to break into this market and create long-standing relationships with shipowners there. They will assist with direct sales to shipowners and in negotiations with shipyards to successfully integrate our technologies into newbuilds and retrofit projects." Frédéric Le Moullec, Commercial Manager, Value Maritime

Hai Cheung China is a comprehensive marine equipment supplier and service provider serving the global shipbuilding and offshore engineering industries. The company is well positioned in decarbonisation technologies and has an extensive network of representatives throughout China and Hong Kong. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hai Cheung China acts as a primary agent and distributor for marine equipment manufactured in more than 10 countries.

As Value Maritime's representative in China, Hai Cheung China will promote the company's full portfolio of products and services across its local shipbuilding network. This includes the Filtree integrated SOx scrubber and Onboard Carbon Capture System (OCCS), together with associated components, engineering support and related services. Hai Cheung China will serve as the link between Value Maritime, Chinese shipyards and local shipowners.

With orderbooks at many Chinese shipyards filled for the next three to four years, demand for plug-and-play scrubbers and onboard carbon capture systems (OCCS) is expected to increase as owners seek emissions-compliance solutions for both newbuilds and retrofits.

"We are pleased to represent Value Maritime in China and bring its innovative emissions-reduction technologies to one of the world's largest shipbuilding markets. By combining our extensive network within Chinese shipyards and shipowners with Value Maritime's proven solutions, we look forward to supporting both retrofit and newbuilding projects as the industry advances toward more sustainable shipping." – Hai Cheung China