SciencoFAST® Introduces the Slide-InTM Marine Sanitation Device

[By: SciencoFAST]

SciencoFAST, a leader in advanced marine wastewater treatment solutions, announces the launch of the new MSD Slide-InTM, an innovative Marine Sanitation Device engineered specifically for vessels where installation space is limited and service accessibility is critical.

The MSD Slide-In introduces a rail-mounted installation system that allows the unit to either slide in directly into existing hull tanks and easily slide back out, or drop into an existing tank or space for easy inspection or maintenance.

Unlike conventional systems that require vertical lifting or extensive disassembly to access service components, the MSD Slide-In simplifies installation and maintenance while maximizing valuable onboard space.

“The MSD Slide-In was developed to solve one of the most common challenges in marine sanitation - tight equipment rooms and limited-service access,” said Bob Millerbaugh, Executive Vice President, Marine Sales. “This system is ideal for either new builds or to repurpose existing tanks and retrofit with an MSD. ”

Built on SciencoFAST’s proven marine wastewater treatment technology, the MSD Slide-In delivers reliable long-term performance and compliance with major marine sanitation standards, including USCG, IMO, MARPOL, MEPC, and ABS requirements.

Key Benefits of the MSD Slide-In Include:

Rail-mounted slide-in installation system

Easier service and inspection access

Reduced installation complexity and labor time

Compact footprint for constrained mechanical spaces

Utilization of existing hull tanks

Proven SciencoFAST treatment technology

The MSD Slide-In is particularly well-suited for:

Passenger vessels

Ferries

Research vessels

Workboats

Retrofit projects

Custom vessel designs with compact equipment spaces

SciencoFAST systems are trusted worldwide across commercial, passenger, and military marine applications for their durability, treatment performance, and regulatory compliance. The new MSD Slide-In continues that tradition while introducing a smarter, more serviceable approach to marine sanitation installation.