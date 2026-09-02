PPG Introduces PPG ONE RANGE Portfolio for Onboard Maintenance

[By PPG]

PPG today announced the launch of the PPG ONE RANGE™ portfolio of five one-component marine coatings at the SMM 2026 maritime industry trade fair in Hamburg, Germany. Designed to simplify onboard fleet maintenance, the portfolio helps crews complete maintenance projects more efficiently with ready-to-use, one-component coating solutions.

“Coatings maintenance is essential for extending vessel lifecycles, but preparation and application can be time-consuming for crews managing other operational responsibilities,” said Ewout Bosman, PPG segment director, seastock, Protective and Marine Coatings. “With the PPG *One Range* portfolio, we focused on eliminating mixing requirements and simplifying application to help crews complete projects more efficiently.”

The portfolio's ready-to-use, one-component format supports a broad range of onboard maintenance applications with simplified product preparation, storage and handling and less waste.

“The portfolio includes waterborne, alkyd and polyurethane technologies for both interior and exterior maintenance applications,” said Kahina Ouchaou, PPG product manager, Protective and Marine Coatings. “Products in the portfolio incorporate technologies that support low volatile organic compound (VOC) compliance and low flame spread certification.”

PPG’s commitment to simplifying onboard maintenance extends beyond coatings. At SMM, PPG will preview the PPG POWERPACK™ application tool, a portable, battery-powered system developed to improve application efficiency when used with the PPG *One Range* portfolio.

“The PPG* PowerPack* tool allows crews to switch easily between roller and brush application using a single unit, reducing equipment changes and helping improve productivity,” Bosman said. “Together, the PPG *One Range* portfolio and the PPG *PowerPack* tool demonstrate how we continue to innovate both inside and outside the can.”

PPG will showcase the PPG *One Range* portfolio and PPG *PowerPack* tool at SMM Hamburg, Sept. 1-4, in Hall B, stand 419.