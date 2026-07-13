Marcura Acquires US-Based Demurrage Claims Specialist Fairway Maritime

[By Marcura]

Marcura has acquired the business assets of Fairway Maritime LLC, a US-based specialist in demurrage and marine claims management. The acquisition strengthens Marcura's demurrage management offering in the United States while adding specialist expertise across tanker, inland barge, and commodity trading markets.

Founded in 2005, Fairway Maritime manages the complete claims process for shipowners, vessel pools, refiners and trading companies across the United States and Europe covering demurrage, deviation, shifting, detention, and other reimbursement claims. Its senior analysts come from the demurrage, operations and trading desks of major commodity trading houses and oil companies and have sat on both sides of a claim.

“Marcura’s technology platform puts AI to work where it adds the most value, taking on more of the heavy lifting in a claim: reading documents, extracting clauses, and standardising calculations,” said Henrik Hyldahn, Group CEO, Marcura. “But AI is not a project you complete; it is a production that runs every day, and it only stays reliable when experts continuously train and correct it. The outcome still turns on commercial judgement. Edge cases in demurrage are frequent, and Fairway has spent twenty years making those calls. For customers who need a fully managed service, that means even greater confidence in the claims that are hardest to get right.”

The acquisition follows those of HubSE and Shipdem, making Marcura Claims the industry’s largest laytime processor by volume. Marcura Claims spans self-serve laytime tools, AI-assisted claims processing and fully managed services across every major cargo segment.

“We built Fairway Maritime on a simple promise: hand us the documents and we will handle everything through to collection,” said Tom Black, Managing Partner, Fairway Maritime. “Joining the Marcura team means keeping true to that promise, with added muscle. The work Marcura is doing with AI-assisted claims management is exciting. That ongoing investment, at scale, is something our team and our customers stand to benefit from.”

Fairway will be fully integrated into Marcura Claims. The existing team of analysts will continue to work with their existing customers while contributing their expertise across Marcura’s wider demurrage management portfolio. Current Fairway Maritime customers will benefit from complete continuity of service, now supported by Marcura’s global infrastructure and technology investment. Tom Black will continue to work with Marcura in an advisory capacity.