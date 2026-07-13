Lloyd's List Intelligence Launches Vessel Due Diligence Workbench

[By Lloyd's List Intelligence]

Lloyd's List Intelligence today announces the launch of Vessel Due Diligence, a purpose-built operational decision workbench for marine underwriters and vessel vetters, delivered as an add-on module to Seasearcher, the leading maritime intelligence platform.

Vessel Due Diligence addresses one of the most persistent inefficiencies in marine insurance and vessel vetting - the manual, fragmented process of stitching together vessel risk data across multiple sources before making a decision. Marine underwriters and vessel vetters are currently losing 2-4 hours every week to this process, checking vessels one by one, interpreting complex reports, and still reaching decisions without full confidence.

Vessel Due Diligence consolidates critical risk signals - including dry dock status, machinery condition, inspections, and port call history - into a single trusted operational view, enabling faster, more consistent, and defensible decision-making at scale. Rather than requiring users to navigate multiple platforms or piece together fragmented data, Vessel Due Diligence brings the full risk picture into one operational platform - combining critical checks with fast, decision-ready insight built for how underwriters and vetters actually work.

This is underpinned by the solution’s key capabilities:

- A consolidated operational screening panel bringing together incidents, inspections, deficiencies, seizures, arrests, Class and P&I information in one location.

- Exclusive dry dock visibility to identify vessels that may present heightened operational risk. Multi-vessel screening and historic port call analysis to accelerate fleet-level assessments.

- Hull risk indicators and behavioural intelligence to help identify operational concerns that may not be apparent through compliance screening alone.

- Audit-ready decision support designed to improve consistency and defensibility across underwriting and vetting teams.

"Vessel Due Diligence marks a real shift for our underwriting and vetting customers - from fragmented data to genuine decision-making support. We built it to mirror how underwriters and vetters actually work, so they can make faster, more defensible calls at scale." - Nicola Marlin, Chief Product Officer, Lloyd's List Intelligence.