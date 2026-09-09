Jotun Highlights 50% Lower CO2 with Imperial Fouling Protection

[By Jotun]

New analysis demonstrates the environmental and operational benefits of advanced hull protection for superyachts.

Jotun has unveiled new analysis showing that its Imperial Fouling Protection System can deliver an approximately 50% lower carbon footprint over a 30-year service life compared with a conventional antifouling coating system, reinforcing the importance of effective hull protection in the superyacht sector.

Hull fouling remains one of the most significant yet overlooked factors affecting vessel efficiency. As marine organisms accumulate on the underwater hull surface, drag increases, leading to higher fuel consumption, greater emissions, and increased operating costs. In some cases, a fouled hull can add more than 50% to a yacht’s annual fuel bill.

Designed specifically for the unique operating profiles of superyachts, Imperial uses advanced silyl acrylate self-polishing technology to help maintain a cleaner hull over extended periods, even when vessels spend significant time at anchor or operating at low speeds. The tailored approach enables coating specifications to be matched to a vessel’s sailing pattern, voyage factor, and operating environment.

The reduced carbon footprint is achieved through fewer maintenance cycles, lower paint consumption, and reduced waste generation over the life of the vessel. Compared with a business-as-usual coating specification developed in collaboration with leading paint manufacturers and the Water Revolution Foundation, Imperial uses approximately half the paint volume while maintaining long-term performance.

“This is ultimately about giving owners strong performance while reducing environmental footprint where possible,” said Tracey Warner, Regional Category Manager Yachting, Europe and Central Asia, Jotun Performance Coatings.

Beyond efficiency gains, effective fouling protection also supports marine biosecurity by helping prevent the transfer of invasive species between regions and reducing the need for underwater cleaning operations.

Leah Werner, Executive Director of the Water Revolution Foundation, added: “A robust lifecycle assessment considers the full range of impacts, from material production and maintenance cycles to waste generation and operational efficiency. Transparent lifecycle data enables the industry to make more informed sustainability decisions.”