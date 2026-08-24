Jones Walker Grows Maritime Team in Lafayette

[By Jones Walker]

Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome two new partners, Tommy Smart and Steve Lanza, and three new special counsel, David Fink, Mark Oliver, and Doug Truxillo, in the Lafayette office. Tommy, Steve, and Mark join the Corporate Practice Group, David joins the Litigation Practice Group, and Doug joins the Maritime Practice Group.

“The addition of this accomplished group of attorneys marks an important investment in Lafayette and the Acadiana region,” said Bill Hines, the firm’s managing partner. “Their long-standing relationships and extensive experience in industries that have been cornerstones of our firm for decades, including energy and maritime, complement our existing strengths and enhance the value we deliver to clients. We are glad to have Tommy, Steve, and the team on board.”

All five attorneys join Jones Walker from Onebane, a boutique law firm that has served South Louisiana since 1977, and bring established practices and long-standing relationships developed through decades of serving clients across Acadiana.

Discussing what drew the group to Jones Walker, Tommy said, “Jones Walker’s nearly 90-year history, outstanding reputation, and deep roots in the industries that drive our region’s economy make it a natural fit for our team. The firm’s exceptional strength in the corporate, energy, and maritime sectors, combined with its broad geographic reach and comprehensive client service platform, creates tremendous opportunities for our clients and our attorneys. We are proud to join a firm that shares our commitment to excellence, relationships, and client service, and we look forward to contributing to its continued success across Louisiana and beyond.”

Doug is the attorney who focuses on maritime law.

Doug is a seasoned maritime attorney whose practice includes navigating high-stakes litigation, contractual matters, and regulatory challenges across the maritime and oilfield industries. He handles maritime and oilfield jury and non-jury cases in both state and federal courts and provides practical, business-oriented counsel designed to protect client interests and achieve efficient resolutions. Doug has been the legal advisor for the Association of Diving Contractors International for more than 30 years, was the 2022-2023 chair of the ABA Admiralty and Maritime Law Committee, is a founding member of the Admiralty Law Section of the Federal Bar Association, and is a proctor in Admiralty with the Maritime Law Association.