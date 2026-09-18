Somali Navy Reports Rescue of Crew from Bulker

Somalia’s fledgling navy is reporting the rescue of seafarers from a bulker in distress. Details of the incident are incomplete, but it is being cited as an example of the government’s efforts to enhance maritime security in a troubled area of the world.

The Ministry of Ports and Maritime Transport said on September 17 it was monitoring the grounding of a bulker, which was also taking on water. It said there were 18 crewmembers from India, Syria, and Egypt aboard the vessel but did not provide details on the location of the incident.

The ship was identified as the Jacuar (IMO 9181821) sailing under the flag of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Equasis shows the vessel, which was built in 1998, is under Turkish ownership and management. It is 8,556 dwt and 100 meters (328 feet) in length.