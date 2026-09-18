South Africa to Boost East London Port’s Competitiveness with LNG Terminal

South Africa is hoping to boost the fortunes and competitiveness of its East London river port. Port operator Transnet has decided to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at the facility.

Located at the mouth of the Buffalo River, the Port of East London is the only commercial river port in South Africa. Though consisting of diversified cargo handling facilities for containers, bulk liquids, dry bulk free-flowing grains, and general breakbulk, the port’s core business has been supporting the region's automotive manufacturing sector as the main export hub.

Last year, Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) completed a $3.6 million project to deepen and strengthen the port’s automotive terminal, allowing two new-generation automotive vessels greater than 200 meters (656 feet) in length to berth simultaneously and increasing the port’s capacity to handle 790,000 units annually. In terms of containers, ongoing investments aim to increase the port’s handling capacity to over 100,000 TEU from roughly 30,000 TEU currently.