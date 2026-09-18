Chinese Coast Guard Vessel Hits Philippine Supply Boat in Spratly Islands

The Philippine Coast Guard is reporting another incident between one of the country’s supply vessels and a China Coast Guard vessel near the disputed Spratly Islands shoals used by the Philippines for fishing. The Philippine vessel sustained damage to deck railings from the collision but reported no injuries to its crew, while the Chinese quickly issued statements saying the collision was the fault of the Philippine vessel.

The incident took place on September 18, approximately 54 nautical miles from Palawan province in the Philippines and a little over six nautical miles from Sabina Shoal. Both the Philippines and China claim the region, while the Philippines points to international decisions in its favor and its long heritage of fishing in this region.

The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel BRP Datu Magat Salamat was on one of its regular resupply missions to the fishermen, where it delivers fuel and food supplies. Yesterday, the vessel had briefly gone aground near another portion of the shoals while working to supply 15 to 20 fishing boats. The Philippine Coast Guard said the incident happened during the morning low tide, and one of its vessels assisted in pulling the supply boat free later in the day.