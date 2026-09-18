Chinese Coast Guard Vessel Hits Philippine Supply Boat in Spratly Islands
The Philippine Coast Guard is reporting another incident between one of the country’s supply vessels and a China Coast Guard vessel near the disputed Spratly Islands shoals used by the Philippines for fishing. The Philippine vessel sustained damage to deck railings from the collision but reported no injuries to its crew, while the Chinese quickly issued statements saying the collision was the fault of the Philippine vessel.
The incident took place on September 18, approximately 54 nautical miles from Palawan province in the Philippines and a little over six nautical miles from Sabina Shoal. Both the Philippines and China claim the region, while the Philippines points to international decisions in its favor and its long heritage of fishing in this region.
The Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessel BRP Datu Magat Salamat was on one of its regular resupply missions to the fishermen, where it delivers fuel and food supplies. Yesterday, the vessel had briefly gone aground near another portion of the shoals while working to supply 15 to 20 fishing boats. The Philippine Coast Guard said the incident happened during the morning low tide, and one of its vessels assisted in pulling the supply boat free later in the day.
The Chinese regularly monitor the operations, and there are frequent interactions between the two countries’ vessels. Yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard said a China Coast Guard aircraft had challenged them during the refloating operation. Simultaneously, the Coast Guard reported that three China Coast Guard vessels, a warship from the People’s Liberation Army Navy, and three Chinese Maritime Militia vessels were all observed in the area of another Filipino supply vessel, Mamalakaya, as it serviced 35 fishing boats. The Philippine Coast Guard conducted an overflight and said the Chinese issued a radio challenge.
To call this unprofessional or bullying would be an understatement. What we are seeing here is PURE EVIL! ???????? pic.twitter.com/GRZBaVpJXR— Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) September 18, 2026
According to the Philippine account of this morning’s events, China Coast Guard vessel CCG-21585 made a series of dangerous maneuvers near the Philippine supply boat. They said the Chinese boat first cut across the stern of the Philippine boat at a distance of only about 10 meters (33 feet). About nine minutes later is says the Chinese vessel made contact with the BFAR vessel while asserting the Philippine vessel was maintaining its course. Later, it says the Chinese vessel made another pass astern of the Philippine vessel at a distance of only about 5 meters (16 feet).
The Philippine Coast Guard said the extent of the damage on the starboard side was confirmed as including: main railings bent, broken, and detached; metal stanchions and support structures deformed; and deck fixtures and equipment displaced, with debris scattered across the deck.
Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippine Coast Guard, called the actions a “blatant violation” of maritime safety regulations and the Philippines' international arbitration award of the region. “No amount of ramming or dangerous maneuvering will change the fact that these waters belong to the Filipino people,” wrote Tarriela.
Daamge after the collision (Philippine Coast Guard)
The China Coast Guard issued a statement asserting that “the Philippine vessel bears full responsibility for the incident.” They said that the Philippine vessel caused the collision after ignoring repeated warnings. The Chinese contend that the Philippine vessel maneuvered “cutting across its bow,” while accusing the BFAR vessel of “deliberately changed course and suddenly accelerated to cut diagonally across its bow.”
The Chinese said the actions of the Philippine vessel “seriously violated international law.” They repeated the Chinese position that their vessel’s operations were “professional, standardized, reasonable, and lawful.” A video is appearing on line purported to show the view from the bridge of the Chinese vessels as the two ships made contact.
Regarding the incident that occurred this morning at China's Xianbin Jiao in Nansha Qundao, who exactly is provoking and who is hyping it up? It is clearly the Philippine vessel that carried out an unprofessional maneuver, deliberately crossing in front of the Chinese vessel and… pic.twitter.com/3U8jAfRpjJ— ChineseEmbassyManila (@Chinaembmanila) September 18, 2026
Tensions have again been on the rise in the region after a series of recent events. In July, the Philippines reproted that the Chinese vessels had used water cannons and used the Chinese of striking of otheir crewmembers with a wooden baton. There have been multiple incidents of the two countries’ vessels making contact near the disputed shoals.
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Taiwan, although not having formal diplomatic relations with the Philippines, yesterday confirmed that it was taking steps to support the Philippines. The Coast Guard Administration affirmed reports in the media that it is donating one of its decommissioned patrol vessels to the Philippines in a rare transfer of a retired ship to a non-diplomatic ally. Observers had spotted a vessel identifying as Bling No.1 briefly departing Kaohsiung on suspected sea trials. The ship matched the description of a 5,000-ton Taiwan patrol boat decommissioned in 2023. Taiwan’s Coast Guard also reported that it has scheduled a visit for its vessels to the Philippines in October 2027.
Taiwan and the Philippines have not had diplomatic relations since 1975. Both, however, are feeling increasingly threatened by China’s expansion efforts in the region.