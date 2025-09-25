Jack O'Connell

Senior Editor

Jack Oconnell

[email protected]

In 2006 Jack retired from Seabulk International, where he was Senior Vice President for Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. He previously worked for 20 years at W.R. Grace & Co., where he was Director of Public Affairs and chief speechwriter for J. Peter Grace.

Gold

Up, Up and Away!

Published Sep 25, 2025 9:53 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; The first six months of the year were a rollercoaster of ups and downs and backs and forths as the markets seesawed betw...

Kathy Metcalf

Q&A: Kathy Metcalf, President Emeritus, Chamber of Shipping of America

Published Sep 3, 2025 8:24 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Kathy Metcalf has been a trailblazer from the moment she walked through Vickery Gate at Kings Point as a member of the f...

Matt Paxton

Interview: Matt Paxton, President, Shipbuilders Council of America

Published Jul 6, 2025 4:18 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Born and raised in a military family, Paxton inherited a strong work ethic and an even stronger sense of duty. He worked...

Helen Barden

Interview: Helen Barden, Director of External Affairs at NorthStandard

Published Apr 29, 2025 1:13 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; As one of a small group of lawyers with in-depth decarbonization expertise, Barden has become a &quot;go-to&quot; person...

American Symphony

Ol' Man River

Published Mar 31, 2025 4:28 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; The hit song from Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern&#39;s 1927 groundbreaking musical, &quot;Show Boat,&quot; continu...

Tim Klaybor

Interview: Tim Klaybor, Managing Director, Fassmer Service America

Published Mar 16, 2025 8:43 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; Klaybor and his team are the service experts for Fassmer products in North and Central America as well as the Caribbean....

Brent Bruun

Executive Interview: Brent Bruun, President & CEO, KVH Industries

Published Jan 10, 2025 2:56 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; In the fast-changing world of satellite communications, Brent Bruun and his team at KVH are expanding their offerings an...

Workboat

High Tide: Workboat Stocks Are Doing Just Fine

Published Nov 29, 2024 3:42 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Offshore

&nbsp; It&#39;s time for our annual review of workboat stocks and companies that make their living off Big Oil. While not as ga...

Cruise ships

Cruise Mania

Published Oct 17, 2024 1:48 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; It&rsquo;s a good year to be a cruiser. Or better yet, to own a cruise line. At the annual Seatrade Cruise Global conven...

Making Hay

Making Hay

Published Aug 4, 2024 9:06 PM by Jack O'Connell

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; &ldquo;Make hay while the sun shines&rdquo; &ndash; isn&rsquo;t that how the old saying goes? And it&rsquo;s certainly t...

