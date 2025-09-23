The Conversation
Fish "Fingerprints" in the Ocean Reveal Which Species Are Moving Habitats
[By Chloe Hayes, Angus Mitchell, David Booth and Ivan Nagelkerken] pecies across the planet are on the move. Climate...
Why is the World's Biggest Inland Sea Shrinking?
[By Simon Goodman] Once a haven for flamingos, sturgeon and thousands of seals, fast-receding waters are turning the...
What the WTO's Deal to Curb Fishery Subsidies Could Mean
[By Daniel Skerritt and Rashid Sumaila] After nearly 25 years of negotiations, the World Trade Organization (WTO...
ICJ Climate Ruling May Help Fight Against Shell's S. Africa Drilling Plans
[By Angela van der Berg] The International Court of Justice’s landmark advisory opinion on climate change&...
80 Years After WWII Ended, a Deadly Legacy Remains in the Pacific
[By Stacey Pizzino and Bryan G. Fry] On September 2, 1945, the second world war ended when Japan officially...
Pacific Island Nations are Divided Over Deep Sea Mining
[By Kolaia Raisele and Aidan Craney] In recent years, Pacific island nations have earned global credib...
What is a "Bunker Buster"?
[By James Dwyer] Early on Sunday morning, local time, the United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear e...
Study: Mass Extinction Events Scramble Ocean Biodiversity
[By Stewart Edie] About 66 million years ago – perhaps on a downright unlucky day in May – an a...
Why Wind Farm Developers Are Pulling Out At The Last Minute
[By Thomas York] The UK government’s strategy for tackling climate change received a major blow in May when Danish develo...
Open-Ocean Currents Could Generate Electrical Power
The world’s oceans cover more than 70% of Earth’s surface. They’re filled with currents, some much str...