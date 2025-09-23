The Conversation

The Conversation US arose out of deep-seated concerns for the fading quality of our public discourse – and recognition of the vital role that academic experts can play in the public arena: https://theconversation.com/us/who-we-are

Angus Mitchell

Fish "Fingerprints" in the Ocean Reveal Which Species Are Moving Habitats

Published Sep 23, 2025 9:43 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By Chloe Hayes, Angus Mitchell, David Booth and Ivan Nagelkerken] pecies across the planet are on the move. Climate...

Reduced surface area of the Caspian Sea, 2022 (NASA)

Why is the World's Biggest Inland Sea Shrinking?

Published Sep 22, 2025 11:22 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By Simon Goodman] Once a haven for flamingos, sturgeon and thousands of seals, fast-receding waters are turning the...

Fishing net iStock / Liudmila Kiermeier

What the WTO's Deal to Curb Fishery Subsidies Could Mean

Published Sep 21, 2025 2:10 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Daniel Skerritt and&nbsp;Rashid Sumaila] After nearly 25 years of negotiations, the World Trade Organization (WTO...

Rig

ICJ Climate Ruling May Help Fight Against Shell's S. Africa Drilling Plans

Published Sep 14, 2025 4:44 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By Angela van der Berg] The International Court of Justice&rsquo;s landmark&nbsp;advisory opinion on climate change&...

U.S. History and Heritage Command

80 Years After WWII Ended, a Deadly Legacy Remains in the Pacific

Published Sep 7, 2025 10:17 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Stacey Pizzino and&nbsp;Bryan G. Fry] On September 2, 1945, the second world war&nbsp;ended when Japan officially...

Allseas collector

Pacific Island Nations are Divided Over Deep Sea Mining

Published Aug 31, 2025 5:34 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By Kolaia Raisele and&nbsp;Aidan Craney] In recent years, Pacific island nations have&nbsp;earned&nbsp;global credib...

GBU-57

What is a "Bunker Buster"?

Published Jun 22, 2025 11:34 AM by The Conversation

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; [By James Dwyer] Early on Sunday morning, local time, the United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear e...

An extinct rudist bivalve, Immanitas anahuacensis (California Academy of Sciences / CC BY)

Study: Mass Extinction Events Scramble Ocean Biodiversity

Published Jun 17, 2025 2:40 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; [By Stewart Edie] About 66 million years ago &ndash; perhaps on a&nbsp;downright unlucky day in May&nbsp;&ndash; an a...

offshore wind farm

Why Wind Farm Developers Are Pulling Out At The Last Minute

Published Jun 13, 2025 5:49 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Offshore

[By Thomas York] The UK government&rsquo;s strategy for tackling climate change received a major blow in May when Danish develo...

Ocean currents can be harnessed with turbine generators using the same principles as tidal turbines, above

Open-Ocean Currents Could Generate Electrical Power

Published Jun 8, 2025 10:40 PM by The Conversation

Posted in: Environment

&nbsp; The world&rsquo;s oceans cover more than 70% of Earth&rsquo;s surface. They&rsquo;re filled with currents, some much str...

