China Upgrades Djibouti Naval Base as an Intelligence Site

China has recently enhanced the signals communication array at its base for the People’s Liberation Army (Navy) in Djibouti. An in-depth report produced by CSIS (the Center for Strategic and International Studies, based in Washington, D.C.) described the enhancements made at the base.

The PLAN’s Overseas Support Base at Doraleh in Djibouti is the only acknowledged Chinese external base, but was supposed to be the first of several such bases to be constructed worldwide under the classified Project 141. Ream in Cambodia was the second such base to come into use, but its status, along with that of a Chinese facility at Hambantota in Sri Lanka, has since appeared more akin to a facility for use by visiting ships. Plans for a base in Abu Dhabi’s KIZAD port look likely to have been scrapped under pressure from the United States. The PLAN now appears to have scaled back its plans for further Project 141 sites, preferring instead to utilize commercial facilities operated overseas by the likes of COSCO.

The improvements to communications facilities at the base in Doraleh described in the CSIS report cover aerials and satellite dishes across the full electromagnetic spectrum, from High Frequency, Very/Ultra High Frequency, SATCOM and 5G. CSIS cannot be sure whether these aerials are for transmission or reception. However, it seems likely that these new arrays are for passive interception, as the PLAN would not have been operating Naval Escort Groups in the area without adequate secure communications since 2008, and the full-spectrum frequency profile of the new aerial farm is more akin to that needed for a signals collection site.