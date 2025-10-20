GIT Coatings Opens New Global Headquarters & Flagship Operations in Canada

[By: GIT Coatings]

GIT Coatings (Graphite Innovation & Technologies Inc.), a global leader in biocide-free, graphene-based marine coatings, proudly announced an additional $5M in EDC funding during the Grand Opening of their new Global Headquarters and Flagship Operations this week at 409 Wilkinson Avenue in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The opening event marked a major milestone in GIT Coatings’ mission to redefine marine sustainability through advanced materials innovation. The new building includes 10 times the square footage of their previous headquarters and manufacturing facility allowing the company to scale manufacturing, R&D, quality control, and global support functions under one carbon-neutral roof.

During the event, an additional scaleup fund from Export Development Canada (EDC) was also announced in GIT’s production area which saw 100+ attendees including local MPs, MLAs, investors and stakeholders. EDC will contribute up to $5m in financial support to further expand GIT’s global market presence and export capabilities.

With GIT Coatings now applied to over 500 vessels across 20+ countries, the graphene-based technologies are enabling shipowners to reduce fuel consumption, cut CO2 emissions, and eliminate toxic copper and silicon oil release from oceans. Collectively, these deployments have prevented nearly 250,000 tonnes of CO2 and copper pollution to date. A testament to Canadian innovation driving global environmental impact.

“Today is a proud milestone for our entire team and for Canada’s ocean and clean-tech communities” said Mo AlGermozi, CEO of GIT Coatings. “This world-class site lets us manufacture at scale, accelerate R&D, and serve customers in every major shipping market. All from right here in Dartmouth. With 95% of our revenue coming from exports, we’re proving that Canadian clean technology can compete globally while creating high-quality jobs at home.”

The company previously utilized a space at 1 Research Drive in Dartmouth, Canada, where economic development organization, Invest Nova Scotia, houses a production incubation centre for local companies. Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honurable Timothy Halman, Government of Nova Scotia stated the following: “We don’t follow — we lead. The innovation you’re showing the world is a testament to that. Innovation requires an innovative government and innovative regulators. Change doesn’t come from government; it comes from the private sector — from the innovators.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) also previously supported GIT’s expansion with a financial contribution, helping fund the building upgrades and production scale-up at the new headquarters and manufacturing site.

“Our government is proud to support GIT Coatings as they expand right here in Dartmouth,” said Braedon Clark, Member of Parliament for Sackville—Bedford—Preston, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. “This new carbon-neutral facility is a powerful example of how Atlantic Canadian innovation is creating good jobs while protecting our oceans. GIT Coatings is proof that local leadership can drive global impact. We’re excited to see what’s next for this homegrown success story.”

The Grand Opening of GIT Coatings’ new Global Headquarters & Flagship Operations was not just a celebration of a facility, but of a vision taking shape, one that positions Atlantic Canada as a hub for clean technology and maritime innovation. As the global shipping industry accelerates its transition toward decarbonization, GIT Coatings stands ready to deliver the solutions that make it possible. From Dartmouth to the world’s busiest trade routes, this new chapter ensures Canada remains at the forefront of sustainable ocean technologies for generations to come.

View the full event video here: https://youtu.be/_-1FEfF33IQ