Ocean Winds Secures Financing to Begin Offshore Wind Farm in Poland



In another bit of positive news for the beleaguered offshore wind power industry, Ocean Winds reports it has secured financing and completed the financial close for one of the first offshore wind farms in Poland. The company, which is a 50-50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE, highlights strong support from the European finance community that is making the project possible.

The company reports that as part of the financial close, it secured nearly €2 billion (US$2.3 billion) from a syndicate that includes the European Investment Bank. EIB contributed nearly a third of the total financing, along with Instituto de Credito Official Español and 13 commercial banks.

The company said work will begin on the wind farm in 2026 with the design and construction of the onshore substation and export cable route. It emphasizes that the project will be conducted in large part by Polish companies. The service base will be in Wladystawowo.

“At Ocean Winds, we are convinced that Poland has the potential to become a regional leader in offshore wind – both in terms of clean energy production and industrial capability,” said Bautista Rodriguez, Chief Operating Officer, at Ocean Winds. “In Poland, offshore wind energy is a key driver of the country’s energy transition and a real opportunity for the development of a revitalized economic sector.”

Poland has substantial goals for offshore wind power, targeting 6 GW by 2030 and a total of 8–11 GW by 2040. Its first offshore wind farm, Baltic Power, is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in 2026.

Kacper Kostrzewa, Managing Director for Poland at Ocean Winds, said it marked a milestone for the project and for the company. It will be Ocean Wind’s first offshore wind farm in the Baltic. Critically, he said that the financial close for the project is also a milestone for the Polish offshore wind industry.

The project will also be the first to be fully delivered from Polish ports. Swinoujscie will serve as the marshaling harbor for foundations. Gdansk will be used for the wind turbines.

Known as BC-Wind, the project will be 23 kilometers (14 miles) north of the Polish coast, located entirely in the Polish EEZ. It will consist of 26 turbines rated at 14 MW, but with a power boost feature, the capacity can be increased to 15 MW. Total planned capacity is up to 390 MW.

