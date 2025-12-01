Samsung Heavy Industries and Evergreen Advance Remote Ship Monitoring

Continuing to look to the future with remote ship management, shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries and Evergreen have opened the first remote monitoring center jointly developed by a shipyard and shipowner. It is the next step in a continuing project between the two companies that anticipates the era of remote autonomous navigation.

The Samsung Remote Operation Center was established at Evergreen’s headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. The companies report that they plan to use the center to expand the use of technology in the areas of remote periodic inspection and prepare for remote autonomous ships.

The companies have already demonstrated the opportunities in autonomous ship management and the use of AI to manage a vessel. The yard equipped the newbuild containerships for Evergreen with its Samsung Autonomous Ship technology. From August 25 to September 6, the 15,500 TEU Ever Max (160,000 dwt) was guided by an AI-based navigation system during a 10,000-km (6,200-mile) Pacific crossing. The vessel, which Samsung delivered in 2023, was designed to incorporate the new technologies.

The AI-based system demonstrated autonomous navigation optimization. The system monitored the ship’s operations and analyzed the weather and route conditions every three hours. Without crew intervention, the system performed 104 optimal guidance adjustments and automatically controlled the ship 224 times. The companies reported that the system increased fuel savings and ensured an accurate arrival time.

With the new center, they plan to conduct condition-based maintenance analysis. The center will also link to the ship’s video information for remote monitoring support.

Evergreen reports that it plans to gradually increase the number of ships that can perform efficient equipment inspection and maintenance by real-time monitoring. They expect to be able to fully monitor major equipment status from the center. They are describing the center as a land-based control tower.

The companies have agreed to expand technology development in areas such as remote periodic inspection. They also believe the center will lay the foundation for remote autonomous navigation of large vessels.

