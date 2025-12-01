Ireland Selects Location for First FSRU Project to Secure Gas Supply

Gas Networks Ireland, working with the government, reports it is making progress on the critical FSRU project. Known as the Strategic Gas Emergency Reserve, the project is designed to safeguard LNG imports, which have become a critical part of the country’s energy supply.

The government approved the project in March, highlighting that currently 80 percent of the country’s LNG supply comes via two interconnectors from Britain. They said that any interruption would have a severe impact on electricity and heating in Ireland, both for homes and businesses. Gas currently provides about 30 percent of Ireland’s primary energy needs and typically generates 40 percent of the country’s electricity. In peak demand periods, gas can make up 80 percent of the country’s electricity generation.

Gas Networks Ireland reports it has completed the search for an appropriate location to place Ireland’s first FSRU. Initially, 14 possible sites were considered. The company’s engineers undertook detailed site assessments in Cork Harbor and in the Shannon Estuary. All the sites were evaluated for their technical, environmental, financial, and planning merits.

Cahiracon in County Clare along the Shannon Estuary was selected. The next step calls for further scoping and designs to refine the project and cost estimates.

The plan calls for having the FSRU at a deep-water jetty supported by an onshore facility. It will require a new connection to the national gas network. The FSRU will be owned and operated for the state by Gas Networks Ireland.

The company points out that there are more than 50 operating floating storage and regasification units around the world currently. They believe it will provide critical support to ensure consistency in Ireland’s gas supply. No timeline was announced for when the FSRU could be in place.

