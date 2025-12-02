Russia Reports Drone Attack on Tanker but Ukraine Denies Involvement

A small Russia-flagged product tanker was attacked early on Tuesday, December 2 sailing near the Turkish coast, with photos released showing minor damage. Ukraine was quick to say it was not involved and said the situation did not make sense, suggesting Russia might have staged the attack as propaganda.

Russia’s Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport (Rosmorrechfot) reported the attack to the TASS News Agency. Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure also said it had been advised of the attack, but that the vessel was not requesting assistance.

The ship was identified as the Midvolga-2 (6,573 dwt) and flying the Russian flag. Built in 2014, the ship is 140 meters (459 feet) in length with a crew of 13 aboard. The ship’s AIS signal has not broadcast in nearly two weeks since it was inbound to Ros-on-Don, Russia, on November 23. The report said it was transporting sunflower oil to Georgia.

Russia blamed the attack on a drone and reported damage to the superstructure but said the crew was unharmed. The hull was reported not to have been damaged, and the vessel was proceeding to Sinop, Turkey, under its own power. Photos were released showing damage to the bridge and debris reported to be from the drone. The ship was reported to have been 80 miles north of the Turkish coast.

Russian state-media claimed earlier today that the M/T MIDVOLGA 2, a Russian-flagged and operated chemical tanker loaded with sunflower oil that was sailing between Russia and Georgia, was struck this morning by a one-way aerial attack drone launched by Ukraine, while roughly 80… pic.twitter.com/xgucPjomAT — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 2, 2025

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, posted messages on social media questioning the reports. He said Ukraine was not involved.

“We officially refute any allegations of such kind made by Russian propaganda. Furthermore, the alleged route from Russia to Georgia across Türkiye's EEZ makes no sense—and suggests that Russia may have staged the whole thing,” wrote Tykhyi.

The incident came after Ukraine took credit for attacks last week on two crude oil tankers in the Black Sea. It was believed to be part of a wider effort to impact Russia’s oil industry and to apply pressure as a new round of peace negotiations is underway.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an on Monday called the escalation “worrying.” In a broadcast speech, he said, “We cannot condone these attacks, which threaten navigational safety, life, and the environment, especially in our own exclusive zone. We are issuing the necessary warnings to all parties regarding such situations.”

The Middle Volga Shipping Company, which operates the vessel in the past, has been linked to the Russian oil industry. Ukraine has sanctioned the company for its involvement in Russian exports.

