Electric Hydrofoiling Expansion Signals New Era for Urban Water Transit

[By Vessev]

Electric hydrofoiling technology is gaining momentum locally and globally, with New Zealand marine technology company Vessev expanding across multiple Australian cities as interest grows in cleaner, more connected waterways transit.

Vessev announced it has signed a commercial agreement to deliver multiple VS–12 electric hydrofoiling vessels into Sydney, supporting a future water transport network currently in development for Sydney Harbour. The network aims to complement existing public transport infrastructure by increasing capacity on waterways without adding significant noise, emissions or shoreline impact, and will support plans to electrify the city.

The agreement marks another major step in Vessev’s Australian expansion following recent partnership announcements in Perth and Hobart, positioning Australia as an emerging market for electric hydrofoiling transport.

The VS–12 builds on the operational learnings of Vessev’s commercially operating VS–9 platform and has been designed to further improve the efficiency and commercial viability of high-frequency passenger services.

Using carbon fiber hydrofoils to lift the hull above the water, the vessels dramatically reduce drag, enabling significantly lower energy consumption and a smoother, quieter passenger experience compared with conventional boats. The technology also produces virtually no wake, helping minimize shoreline erosion.

In cities such as Sydney, where large sections of the harbor are surrounded by heritage-listed foreshore and national park, low-wake hydrofoiling technology could help unlock new mobility corridors while minimizing environmental impact.

Vessev CEO Eric Laakmann said Vessev sees hydrofoiling technology as an opportunity to expand how cities use their waterways by enabling smaller, more frequent and lower-impact transport networks.

“The opportunity with electric hydrofoiling goes far beyond simply replacing one fuel source with another,” said Laakmann. “What we’re really talking about is a completely new model for how cities use their waterways and how people move, something much closer to a subway system on the water, with more routes, more departure points and more frequent services.

“For decades, cities have relied on smaller, more frequent and more agile transit networks on land because it’s the most effective way to move people. We believe waterways can evolve in the same way. The smaller scale of vessels like the VS–9 and VS–12 is what makes this possible.

“Sydney Harbour is one of the world’s most iconic waterways and has the opportunity to become a global showcase for next-generation sustainable marine transport. We’re thrilled to be part of that journey.”

In Perth, Vessev’s VS–9 vessels are expected to operate on the Swan River through a partnership with the Enautic Group, initially focused on premium tourism experiences including Swan Valley cruises, twilight sailings and private charters, with longer-term plans to explore commuter applications.

In Hobart, Vessev technology will support the development of Australia’s largest electric hydrofoiling transit network, Fly Derwent, reconnecting communities along the Derwent River and Hobart’s thriving waterfront tourism hub.

The Sydney Harbour agreement further signals growing momentum behind hydrofoiling technology in Australia as cities increasingly explore electrification and new approaches to urban mobility infrastructure.