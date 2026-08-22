Damen Stan Patrol 5009 Enters Service with Romanian General Inspectorate

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

On 14 August, in a ceremony in the Port of Constanta, the Naval Detachment of the Romanian General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (Inspectoratul General pentru Situatii de Urgenta - IGSU) welcomed a multi-role response vessel, MAI 0101, into service.

Multi-role capabilities

The vessel is based on a standard Damen Stan Patrol (SPa) 5009, tailored to the client’s multi-role requirements. It was completed, commissioned and delivered by Damen Shipyards Galati. It is equipped to perform firefighting, search and rescue and emergency medical assistance duties in the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

The vessel is able to handle fires both on board vessels and offshore energy infrastructure, as well as support firefighting and decontamination in operations in the water.

Rapid response

The vessel has been outfitted with self-protection installations, radar and day and night surveillance cameras. Furthermore, it has been equipped with rapid response boats and a rescue system and crane. During rescue operations, the vessel has the capacity to evacuate up to 50 persons to safety. It is further equipped to provide emergency medical support, including Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (Serviciul Mobil de Urgenta, Reanimare si Descarcerare (SMURD)) capabilities.

Demonstration of Romanian skills

Speaking during the event, Alexander Shamray, Damen Sales Manager East and South East Europe, said, “Today, we celebrate more than a vessel. We celebrate a capability that will help protect lives. For Damen, it is a source of great pride to contribute to this important mission.

“We are especially proud that this vessel was built here in Romania. It showcases the exceptional skill, dedication, and craftsmanship of Romanian shipbuilders and demonstrates that Romania continues to play an important role in the European maritime industry. The story of the MAI 0101 firefighting vessel is a story of partnership. It reflects the strong cooperation between Romania and the Netherlands, and all those who work together toward a common goal: enhancing safety and serving society.”