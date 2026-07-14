Damen Signs with Seaspan for Two ASD Tugs 2813 at ITS

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Seaspan ULC for the delivery of two ASD Tugs 2813. The signing took place on 19 May, at the International Tug and Salvage (ITS) Convention in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Continued collaboration

The ASD Tugs 2813 will be the first Damen Tugs to enter the Seaspan fleet. The two companies, however, have a long-standing relationship. This includes Damen’s delivery of two hybrid-LNG ferries to Seaspan Ferries in 2021.

The new tugs will be operated under the HaiSea Marine partnership, a joint venture between Seaspan and the Haisla Nation, the indigenous people of Kitamaat Village and the surrounding lands and waters of the Kitimat region in British Columbia.

Clean environmental profile

The ASD Tug 2813 is designed for combined safety and efficiency. The 27.59-metre-long vessel has a wide beam of 12.93 metres for added stability. The tug offers a bollard pull of up to 70 tonnes.

For Seaspan, Damen is incorporating a number of options into its standard design. This includes a winterisation package and FiFi 1 firefighting capabilities. The vessels will be constructed at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and are expected to be delivered in Q4 next year.

Local presence

Following delivery, the tugs will benefit from Damen’s local presence in British Columbia. The company operates a Service Hub in Vancouver, enabling it to provide a rapid response to its clients operating along Canada’s west coast.

Damen Sales Manager Americas Laurens Korporaal said, “We are very honoured that Seaspan has placed its trust in Damen for the delivery of these two ASD Tugs 2813. As family businesses, our two companies have a natural affinity with one another, sharing many values in common. This includes our long-term vision and joint commitment to environmental stewardship.”