Damen Signs Contract with Aegean Tugs Shipping Company for ASD Tug 2811

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Greece-based Aegean Tugs Shipping Company for an ASD Tug 2811. Thanks to its stock-building programme, Damen is able to offer its client a rapid delivery.

Built for the modern port operation

The standard tug with a length of 28,57 metres, a beam of 11,43 metres and with 60 tonnes of bollard pull, the ASD Tug 2811 is both compact and powerful; the ideal vessel for the modern port operation. The vessel is designed to combine excellent manoeuvrability with high levels of efficiency. With the vessel already under construction, and nearing completion, Damen will deliver the ASD Tug 2811 in Q1 next year. The delivery will take place in Kalymnos, in the Dodecanese region of Greece, the home port of Aegean Tugs Shipping Company.

Tailored tug

Before then, Damen will tailor the proven design of the tug to meet its client’s requirements. This will include the installation of FiFi 1 firefighting equipment and a towing winch, and other modifications required by the Greek flag state.

Michael Psarompas, owner and CEO of Argo SA, parent company of Aegean Tugs Shipping Company, said, “The ASD Tug 2811 is known in the market for its power, environmental compliance and exceptional handling. This next-generation tug will help to significantly upgrade our towing and maritime support capabilities.

“We look forward to seeing this powerful asset joining our fleet and serving the Greek and Mediterranean seas with safety and efficiency.”

Trust and cooperation

Peter Anssems, Damen Sales Manager, said, “We are very grateful to Aegean Tugs Shipping Company for this order for an ASD Tug 2811 for the Greek market. It underscores the level of trust and cooperation that exists between our two companies. I’m looking forward to continuing to develop our mutually beneficial relationship during the construction of this tug and into the future.”