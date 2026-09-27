South Korea Increases Budget to Expand Coast Guard Operations
South Korea’s Ministry of Planning and Budget detailed increases to the government’s budget dedicated to expanding the capabilities of the Coast Guard. It plans the addition of new patrol boats and enforcement vessels as part of increased enforcement efforts against illegal fishing and overall maritime safety.
Officials toured the West Sea operations, reviewing the status of responses to illegal foreign fishing vessels, especially near the border, which they call the Northern Limit Line. They also reviewed overall maritime security operations and inspected the operational sites, including the Coast Guard’s 3000-ton class patrol boats.
“To strengthen security response systems in key waters—such as the broad maritime areas of the West Sea and zones with undelimited maritime boundaries—the government plans to increase the number of 3,000-ton class patrol vessels in the West Sea,” the ministry announced. It is part of an overall 6.7 percent increase in the Korea Coast Guard budget for 2027 to a total of 2.2 trillion won ($1.6 billion). There will be increases to upgrade training facilities and to expand the use of personal protective equipment.
Key among the fleet enhancements is the plan to increase the number of 3000-ton patrol boats from the current 11 to 17 by 2030. The officials highlighted that in the past the focus had been on replacing aging vessels, but now they aim to increase the safeguards for maritime sovereignty and the ability to conduct wide-area patrols.
The Coast Guard already added one new vessel in February, and a second 3000-ton class patrol vessel is due to be commissioned next month. They plan to add another vessel in the second half of 2027, and three more between 2027 and 2030. The budget includes an additional $32 million to complete the construction that is underway, as well as an additional $37 million to start construction on the additional vessels. The total investment is set at more than $266 million.
The class is designed for long-range, extended-duration patrols. Each vessel is 122 meters (400 feet) with a range of up to 6,000 nautical miles. They have a crew of approximately 85. The ships have a maximum speed of 24 knots and are outfitted with 40mm & 20mm naval guns, water cannons, and helicopter landing facilities.
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The plan also budgets for increasing the fleet of 500-ton class vessels dedicated to enforcement against illegal foreign fishing boats. They will expand this group in phases, with the start of construction of two vessels in 2026 and 2027. This portion of the overall efforts calls for an investment of $65.5 million.
According to the government officials, by expanding investments in public safety, including the reinforcement of patrol assets in the West Sea, they will be strengthening the maritime sovereignty of South Korea. It will enable the Coast Guard to strengthen its capabilities to crack down on illegal foreign fishing vessels and enhance the coast safety response system. The agency said it is part of national policy ensuring “unwavering maritime sovereignty and safe waters.”