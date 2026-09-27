South Korea Increases Budget to Expand Coast Guard Operations

South Korea’s Ministry of Planning and Budget detailed increases to the government’s budget dedicated to expanding the capabilities of the Coast Guard. It plans the addition of new patrol boats and enforcement vessels as part of increased enforcement efforts against illegal fishing and overall maritime safety.

Officials toured the West Sea operations, reviewing the status of responses to illegal foreign fishing vessels, especially near the border, which they call the Northern Limit Line. They also reviewed overall maritime security operations and inspected the operational sites, including the Coast Guard’s 3000-ton class patrol boats.

“To strengthen security response systems in key waters—such as the broad maritime areas of the West Sea and zones with undelimited maritime boundaries—the government plans to increase the number of 3,000-ton class patrol vessels in the West Sea,” the ministry announced. It is part of an overall 6.7 percent increase in the Korea Coast Guard budget for 2027 to a total of 2.2 trillion won ($1.6 billion). There will be increases to upgrade training facilities and to expand the use of personal protective equipment.