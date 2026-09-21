Germany's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Inaugurated as Commissioning Proceeds

Germany’s largest offshore wind farm, He Dreiht, located in the North Sea, marked its inauguration last week as the project moves toward full commissioning. It comes as Germany continues to debate the form of its future offshore wind efforts and the role of government in the projects.

The project consists of 64 Vestas 15 MW wind turbines and is located just over 50 miles northwest of Borkum and is approximately 68 miles west of Heligoland. When fully commissioned, it will have a capacity to generate up to 960 MW.

“He Dreiht is the largest single investment made by EnBW in renewables,” said Georg Stamatelopoulos, Chairman of the Board of Management at EnBW. “We need more projects like He Dreiht, which deliver affordable, secure and clean electricity. At the same time, we have to gear Germany’s entire energy system toward these three aspects. And this will only be possible if we show courage combined with pragmatism.”