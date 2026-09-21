Giant Japanese Bulker Remains Aground Off Australia After Four Days
Efforts, so far, have been unsuccessful in pulling the large, Japanese-owned bulker free after it grounded last Friday (September 18) off the Gladstone port in Northeast Australia. Officials are monitoring the case and plan to start a full investigation just as soon as the ship is salvaged.
The Capesize dry bulk carrier Cape Falcon (182,066 dwt) was maneuvering at slow speeds, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), when it went aground south of the bunkering anchorage off Gladstone. Reports place the ship about six nautical miles outside the port and say the ship, which is 292 meters (958 feet) in length, had been attempting to anchor for bunkering. It is near the edge of the dredge spoil ground.
The ship, which was built in 2022, is owned by Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha and registered in Liberia. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau advises there are no reports of injury to the crew and no pollution reported at this point, but the ship remains stuck, possibly in the mud. Tugs went alongside on Saturday and attempted to pull the vessel free, and the media reports said there was a second attempt on Sunday. As of the beginning of Tuesday in Australia, the vessel’s AIS still reads “aground.”
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority says the ship will be detained when it is free. It will require a seaworthiness inspection before it will be permitted to depart. The tracking shows it had come from China and made stops in multiple Australian ports before grounding.
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The Australian Transport Safety Bureau reports it will launch a full investigation, including conducting interviews and collecting evidence and data when it is appropriate. For now, it has ordered the ship’s voyage data recorder preserved. Investigators will be looking at the ship’s tracking data, weather, the crew and operator, and its maintenance records.
ABC reports the ship is outside the shipping channel. However, port operations have been impacted as the recovery efforts continue. They were waiting for news of the appointment of salvors, but the ATSB points out the salvage efforts are the responsibility of the owner and operator. ATSB says it is not involved in the recovery operations, but it is being closely monitored as part of the safety investigation.
Gladstone is one of Australia’s large dry bulk ports and a major export location. Port officials note it handles more than 30 commodities, including coal and minerals.