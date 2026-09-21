PortMiami Reaches 10M Cruise Passengers to Reclaim World’s Largest Title

PortMiami is surpassing 10 million cruise ship passenger movements in FY 2026, which returns it to the position of the busiest cruise home port in the world. It is the first time any port has handled more than 10 million passengers and pushes the southern Florida port back above its central Florida rival, Port Canaveral.

Miami officials reported they hit the 10 million figure on September 14, which is remarkable growth from FY 2025 when the port had another record at 8,564,225 passenger movements. (Ports count embarking and disembarking passengers independently, meaning it is around 5 million individual passengers for the 11.5 months of FY 2026.)

“Breaking the 10 million passenger threshold is a testament to PortMiami’s unwavering dedication to service, sustainability and economic vitality,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This extraordinary milestone underscores our port’s role as a global gateway and a driver of job creation, tourism and local business growth.”