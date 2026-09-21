U.S. Landing-Drone Startup Gets Support From a Small Japanese Shipyard

American defense tech startup Bulwark Dynamics is working with a Japanese shipbuilder on an autonomous landing craft - a system that could bring cargo into the combat zone without putting servicemembers at risk.

Bulwark is in the very early stages of its evolution. Its Japanese partner, Onomichi Dockyard, is a mature small shipyard located towards the west end of Honshu, near Okayama; it is also an investor, having joined a group of VC funders in Bulwark's initial $6.8 million seed funding round. The proceeds will go towards building and testing its prototype Caravel autonomous landing craft.

Bulwark pitches its vessel as a solution to the Navy's distributed-logistics problem. In a battle in the littorals of the Western Pacific, the service would face concerted pressure, which it plans to counter through distributed maritime operations (DMO) - in essence, dispersing its forces to make them harder to hit. The dispersal strategy also has to include the logistics chain, Bulwark says, in order to prevent the enemy from targeting and destroying supply vessels and depots.