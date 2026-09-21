Calls Grow for a U.S. Diesel Export Ban - But Economists Express Caution

As fuel prices continue to rise amidst the ongoing Hormuz crisis, and the U.S. midterm election approaches, the idea of a diesel fuel export ban is gaining currency on the campaign trail - especially in farming states in the Midwest, where diesel pricing is a hot-button issue. Energy analysts say that an export ban would likely suppress diesel prices for a short period in refining regions of the South and Midwest, though the knock-on effects for the nation and for global energy markets could be significant.

"Place a temporary embargo on diesel exports. American energy should provide relief to American families first," argued Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for a closely-contested Michigan senate seat, in a campaign ad aired Monday.

Similar sentiments have been heard from Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), who has called for "pausing diesel exports" and "creating a diesel relief program"; longtime Midwest fixture Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), advocating for "an embargo on diesel exports; Rep. Zach Nunn (R-IA), who has called for a plan to "sell American energy to Americans first"; and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD), who said last week that he was "open to considering" a diesel export ban.