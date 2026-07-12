ASSA Joins the USA Shipbuilding Coalition

[By American Shipbuilding Suppliers Association]

The American Shipbuilding Suppliers Association (ASSA) announced today that it has joined the USA Shipbuilding Coalition, a growing labor-management partnership working to advance policies that strengthen America's maritime industrial base and restore the nation's shipbuilding capacity.

“ASSA’s joining significantly strengthens the Coalition as well as our economy and national security,” said Michael Wessel, President of the USA Shipbuilding Coalition. “Domestic suppliers are the backbone of the maritime sector and are key to revitalizing America’s capabilities.”

ASSA joins the coalition as Congress and the Administration continue building momentum around major maritime initiatives, including the SHIPS for America Act, the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and the Administration's Maritime Action Plan. Together, these efforts represent the most significant opportunity in decades to rebuild the U.S. maritime industrial base, strengthen domestic manufacturing, expand the maritime workforce and improve America's economic and national security.

“America has an unprecedented opportunity to strengthen its maritime industrial base, and shipbuilding suppliers must be part of that conversation from the very beginning,” said Roger Camp, President and CEO of the American Shipbuilding Suppliers Association. “Thousands of American manufacturers provide the systems, equipment, materials, and technology that are essential to every ship our shipyards build — suppliers are not just a link in the chain, we are the foundation of it. By joining the USA Shipbuilding Coalition, ASSA will ensure our suppliers have a strong voice as policymakers advance the investments and policies needed to grow our industry, strengthen our supply chains, and enhance America’s maritime leadership.”

The USA Shipbuilding Coalition brings together manufacturers, shipbuilders, maritime stakeholders and labor organizations committed to restoring U.S. maritime capability through sustained investment, industrial growth and workforce development. The coalition has been actively supporting congressional action on the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act and the Administration's Maritime Action Plan, calling for long-term policies that will revitalize American shipbuilding and strengthen the nation's maritime industrial base.

ASSA believes the success of these national efforts depends on recognizing the indispensable role of the domestic supplier base. America's shipyards cannot expand production, improve readiness or accelerate vessel construction without a healthy, predictable and resilient network of suppliers capable of delivering the critical components, systems and materials required to build and sustain commercial and naval fleets.

Through its participation in the coalition, ASSA will work to ensure shipbuilding suppliers are fully represented as policymakers develop legislation and long-term strategies to revitalize America's maritime industry. The association will advocate for policies that strengthen domestic manufacturing, encourage investment throughout the supply chain and reinforce the critical role suppliers play in supporting U.S. economic prosperity and national security.