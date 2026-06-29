Alfa Laval Strategic Growth with Appointment of New Managing Director

[By: Alfa Laval]

Alfa Laval UK & Ireland has appointed Alessandro Bracco as its new managing director, as part of a targeted push for growth in a number of key strategic sectors, including marine.

With a 20-year career spanning B2B sales, marketing and commercial strategy – including five years at Alfa Laval – Alessandro is poised to usher a new era of success for the world-leader in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. His previous experience includes roles in finance, renewable energy and building materials.

“There has never been a more exciting time to take the helm at Alfa Laval”, he said. “While challenges persist in the market, there are also opportunities– particularly in the marine sector.

“Despite being a Scandinavian company, Alfa Laval UK has been established in the UK & Ireland for well over 100 years. I’d like to think this has shaped my style of leadership, which is the product of both British and Swedish approaches to business – empowerment and trust, but above all pragmatism and efficiency!”

Alessandro has been in post from May, with the company’s previous managing director, Rachel Bridges, transitioning to portfolio unit president of growth and partnerships for the ocean division.

Alessandro concluded: “Alfa Laval UK has enjoyed a steady trajectory of growth for many years now. In my new role, I aim to build upon the strong foundations that Rachel and her predecessors have put in place – maintaining what’s already being done well, while also targeting areas where we can make new strides.

“The UK’s decarbonisation journey is one that presents both challenges and opportunities in every sector, with marine no exception, all while power demand continues to grow. At Alfa Laval, we believe that a kilowatt-hour saved is better than a kilowatt-hour created, and the concept of efficiency – in every sense of the word – will continue to be a driving force behind our business strategy.”

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