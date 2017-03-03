Paul Ferdais

[email protected]

Paul Ferdais is the founder and CEO of The Marine Leadership Group and has worked extensively in leadership roles for more than 20 years. In addition to being a certified Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coach, he also holds an MA in business leadership from Trinity Western University, Canada's premier leadership university. He also holds a 500GT Canadian Commercial Master License and a 200GT Yachtmaster Offshore License.

Everyone Can Benefit from a Coach

Published Mar 3, 2017 2:24 PM by Paul Ferdais

Posted in: Maritime Recruitment

Leadership workshop participants often ask me what the most important thing is for them to learn. My answer is always the same: pa...

More News Stories