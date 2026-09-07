Yemen Coast Guard Stops Tanker After Delivery to Houthi-Controlled Port



The Yemen Coast Guard, which works for the internationally recognized government, has reportedly stopped a product tanker after it made a delivery in the Houthi-controlled port of Ras Isa. The Houthis have not responded to the seizure, but it is seen as another move in the increased conflict between the militants and the government backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have increased their attacks on Saudi positions on both sides of the border. They reportedly continue to attack military positions and convoys bringing supplies into Yemen. This is in addition to the declared blockade of Saudi shipping interests from the Bab al-Mandeb and Red Sea imposed by the Houthis in July.

The Yemen Coast Guard is asserting that the product tanker, which has been linked to Iran in the past, entered the port of Ras Isa without the necessary permits. It says the vessel had to obtain approval and also had to undergo an inspection by the UN Verification and Inspection Mechanism. The UN operation has been in place for more than a decade to prevent the smuggling of arms and other banned materials to the Houthis.

The tanker Nereida (35,994 dwt) was reported to be transiting without AIS transmissions. The vessel has been under U.S. OFAC sanctions since February 2025, when it was operating as Peterpaul (IMO: 9163269). The Yemen Coast Guard said the vessel briefly turned on its AIS transmission after departing Ras Isa as it was heading into the Bab al-Mandeb.

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The tanker was reported sold in 2025 to unknown interests. Its flag, which was listed as not known, was changed to Comoros. Equasis lists the flag as false.

Coast Guard patrol boats confronted the tanker after it entered the Gulf of Aden. The Yemen Coast Guard reports the tanker failed to stop, and guards aboard the tanker began shooting at the Coast Guard vessels. Eventually, the tanker was reported to have complied with the instructions from the Yemen Coast Guard and was escorted into the anchorage off Aden.

