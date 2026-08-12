Vietnam Starts Construction of its Largest Domestically Built Frigate

Vietnamese officials turned out on Monday, August 10, to celebrate the start of construction of what is being billed as the country’s largest and most modern warship. The frigate is being built domestically, with the state emphasizing it is part of its strategy to develop internal capabilities and demonstrate its expanding skills.

The reports highlighted that the frigate is being designed entirely by Vietnamese engineers. In addition, most of its weapons and military equipment will be developed or assembled in Vietnam. In the past, Vietnam has largely depended on its allies for military equipment.

For example, it introduced approximately 15 years ago a class of multi-role missile frigates designed and built in Russia by the Zelenodolsk Design Bureau and the A.M. Gorky shipyard. Known as the Gepard 3.9 missile frigates, the vessels displace around 2,000 tons with a length of 102 meters (335 feet). These warships are deployed by the Vietnam People's Navy for surface strikes, air defense, and anti-submarine warfare.

In the past, Vietnam’s military shipbuilding has mostly focused on building missile boats and patrol vessels. In addition to Gepard-class frigates, Vietnam also acquired Russian-built Kilo-class submarines.

Few details were provided about the size or capabilities of the new class, but analysts are saying they will be in the 2,000 to 3,000-ton displacement range. Reports said Vietnam projects the first ship will be completed in 36 months. The reports indicate that the vessel will likely incorporate an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, air-defense missiles, and anti-ship missiles.

The new frigate is being described alternately as a multipurpose vessel and an anti-submarine warship. The project was assigned to the Song Thu Corporation, which is reported to be one of the country’s leading military shipbuilders.

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Party officials said during the steel cutting ceremony that the goal is developing a defense industry that is self-reliant, self-sufficient, capable of dual-use and fully modern. Vietnam has already developed a successful commercial shipbuilding capability, which it looks to further co-op into naval projects.

Vietnam has been actively pursuing efforts to expand and modernize its navy and military. It, along with several other neighboring countries, has found itself in an increasing number of disputes as China seeks to expand its influence and range in the region.

