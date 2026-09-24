Report: CIA Warns of Russian Plans for Ship-Based Drone Strikes in the Med

The U.S. intelligence community has quietly warned European nations that Russia may attempt an unexpected provocation: launching ship-based drones to intimidate and harass countries along the Mediterranean, a diplomat close to the matter has informed El Mundo.

"They will use drones launched from the sea, hidden in a shipping container; it's not difficult at all," a source with connections to the Lithuanian defense ministry told the Spanish outlet. The warning appears linked to CIA Director John Ratcliffe's widely-reported and unusual trip to Russia in late August; Ratcliffe arrived to speak with his Russian counterparts, and it is understood that he delivered a warning to avoid the miscalculation of an attack on NATO countries.

El Mundo's sources understand that Spain, France or Italy received a warning from American intelligence that their nations could be targeted with Russian Gerbera attack drones from the deck of a cargo ship. The Gerbera is small enough to handle easily, but large enough to reach targets far inland and deliver a small five-kilo explosive payload. Though they would not cause deep damage to infrastructure, they would send an intimidating message to the European public.