Stena Extends Ferry Class with Order for Hybrid-Battery Vessels

Stena Line has ordered two hybrid-powered ferries that add battery capabilities to the company’s already successful hybrid E-Flexer ferry platform. Developed a decade ago by Stena RoRo, it is an adaptable class design that has seen a total of 17 vessels ordered, including seven operated by Stena Line and 10 on long-term charters to Stena RoRo customers.

The latest adaptation of the design was developed by Stena RoRo to enable future operation solely on battery power. It will be based on a diesel-electric propulsion system, with the company reporting it will be able to run on various fuels, including biodiesel. The engines will also be prepared for operation in methanol.

Stena RoRo highlights that it developed the design with dedicated spaces prepared for up to 85 MWh of battery capacity. It says it will be suited to a wide range of routes, and the battery concept adds another dimension to the design. Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo, says he is convinced that this vessel design will be developed further to suit a wide range of ferry routes.