Stena Extends Ferry Class with Order for Hybrid-Battery Vessels
Stena Line has ordered two hybrid-powered ferries that add battery capabilities to the company’s already successful hybrid E-Flexer ferry platform. Developed a decade ago by Stena RoRo, it is an adaptable class design that has seen a total of 17 vessels ordered, including seven operated by Stena Line and 10 on long-term charters to Stena RoRo customers.
The latest adaptation of the design was developed by Stena RoRo to enable future operation solely on battery power. It will be based on a diesel-electric propulsion system, with the company reporting it will be able to run on various fuels, including biodiesel. The engines will also be prepared for operation in methanol.
Stena RoRo highlights that it developed the design with dedicated spaces prepared for up to 85 MWh of battery capacity. It says it will be suited to a wide range of routes, and the battery concept adds another dimension to the design. Per Westling, CEO of Stena RoRo, says he is convinced that this vessel design will be developed further to suit a wide range of ferry routes.
Battery technology, the company notes, is developing rapidly, and the new vessels have therefore been designed to allow batteries to be installed in line with the ferry operators’ requirements and preferred pace. The amount of battery capacity installed may be determined by factors such as battery cost, energy density, and fire safety, as well as the company’s environmental policy and, not least, developments in regulations.
The latest order was placed for two vessels with an option for two additional vessels to be built at China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry (CMI) Weihai in China. The yard has delivered 13 E-Flexer RoPax vessels to date, with four additional vessels on order. It is also building four RoRo vessels for Stena based on two other designs. This new order calls for the two vessels to be delivered in 2030.
Stena Line reports the new vessels are intended as day ferries for the route between Gothenburg, Sweden, and Frederikshaven, Denmark. The ships will be 214.5 meters (704 feet) in length with three vehicle decks, one for cars and two for trucks. They will have a total of 2,750 lane meters and a passenger capacity of 1,500. Since they are designed as day ferries, they will only have 132 cabins in total for passengers and crew.
“With the new vessels, we are increasing our freight capacity, which we believe will be particularly valuable in connection with our upcoming move to a new port location in Arendal,” said Christina Bromander, Trade Director for Stena Line’s Denmark routes. “The conditions there are excellent for developing our freight business, with opportunities for increased intermodality thanks to the rail connection.”
The vessels currently operating on Stena Line’s Gothenburg–Frederikshavn route, Stena Danica and Stena Jutlandica, have served the route for many years. Stena Danica entered service on the route as early as 1984, while Stena Jutlandica followed in 1996.
that matters most
Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily.
“Our existing vessels have been fantastic workhorses and have served us extremely well on our Denmark route for many years, but the next generation of E-Flexers will represent a major step forward for both our passengers and freight customers. They will enable us to offer a highly attractive and modern product, with significant improvements in sustainability, comfort, the onboard experience and freight capacity,” said Bromander.
Stena RoRo, which is the design arm for the group, will continue to manage the construction program in China.