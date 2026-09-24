Italy Signs $4.2B Contract for Two Next-Generation DDX Destroyers

Italy is officially moving forward with what is being called Europe’s most ambitious and technologically advanced surface combatant program. Equipped with a digital brain, the new destroyers are being billed as a milestone in Italy’s naval modernization efforts and one of the most significant programs for the future of Italy’s naval defenses.

The Italian Navy, working through OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement), which organizes procurement for Europe’s militaries, signed the contract valued at approximately €3.7 billion (including approximately €1.3 billion in options) for the development, production, logistic studies, and Initial In-Service Support (ISS) for two new-generation DDX destroyers. The contract is with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture between Fincantieri (51 percent) and Leonardo (49 percent).

The vessels will be designed and developed by Fincantieri, which, as system integrator, expects to receive approximately €1.8 billion (of which approximately €800 million are in options). Leonardo will design and develop the combat system, expecting approximately €1.7 billion (of which approximately €480 million are options) from the project. Completing the combat system will be a next-generation electronic warfare suite developed by Elt Group.