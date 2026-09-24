Italy Signs $4.2B Contract for Two Next-Generation DDX Destroyers
Italy is officially moving forward with what is being called Europe’s most ambitious and technologically advanced surface combatant program. Equipped with a digital brain, the new destroyers are being billed as a milestone in Italy’s naval modernization efforts and one of the most significant programs for the future of Italy’s naval defenses.
The Italian Navy, working through OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d’Armement), which organizes procurement for Europe’s militaries, signed the contract valued at approximately €3.7 billion (including approximately €1.3 billion in options) for the development, production, logistic studies, and Initial In-Service Support (ISS) for two new-generation DDX destroyers. The contract is with Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture between Fincantieri (51 percent) and Leonardo (49 percent).
The vessels will be designed and developed by Fincantieri, which, as system integrator, expects to receive approximately €1.8 billion (of which approximately €800 million are in options). Leonardo will design and develop the combat system, expecting approximately €1.7 billion (of which approximately €480 million are options) from the project. Completing the combat system will be a next-generation electronic warfare suite developed by Elt Group.
Rendering of the new Italian DDX vessel (OCCAR)
The 180-meter-long (590-foot) DDX platform will have a displacement of 13,500 tonnes and a range of 4,000 nautical miles. It will operate with a crew of 251 and will replace the Durand de la Penne-class destroyers, commissioned in 1992. The order for the first DDX was placed and is scheduled for delivery in 2033, and the second vessel is currently on option, with a scheduled delivery in 2035.
Fincantieri and Leonardo are calling the vessels a sophisticated new generation that is designed to address the increasing complexity, rapid technology evolution, and ever-greater integration across the different operational domains. The new ships will draw on Fincantieri’s Navis Sapens concept, employing connectivity with shore and enhanced system digital connectivity. They report that the new ships will be designed to operate within highly interconnected multinational forces and will feature high levels of digitalization, automation, and integration among sensors, weapon systems, multi-domain command and control systems, and platform management systems. The combat system architecture will also be developed to ensure high levels of interoperability and information sharing and management.
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Equipped with an electronic brain that makes the ship “thinking,” the DDX aims to be a digital ship capable of intelligently collecting, correlating, and leveraging data generated by all onboard systems, transforming it into information useful for operational decision-making, technical management, and support throughout the entire lifecycle.
The combat system will be based on a new-generation high-power, fully digital S-band AESA radar and MBDA’s weapon system. The DDX unit will feature an IAMD (Integrated Air & Missile Defence) capability against missile, ballistic, and hypersonic threats.