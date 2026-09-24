MARAD Orders Training Ship Empire State to Sail Next Week

In an open letter to the SUNY Maritime College community, Rear Admiral John Okon, President of the Maritime College, reported today that the Maritime Administration has now issued a sailing order for SUNY’s training ship, Empire State. It comes a month after it was reported that the vessel was being activated by MARAD for federal service.

The training ship is ordered to depart the Maritime College campus in the Bronx, New York, on September 30. The vessel is proceeding to Norfolk, Virginia, where it is scheduled to arrive on October 1. It is expected to stay in Virginia through October 30, in preparation for follow-on operations supporting the U.S. Navy.

“The ship will stay in Norfolk in an extended MARAD Maintenance and Repair Activation for certification of the flight deck,” Okon reports. No additional details have been confirmed on the role the vessel will be playing, although it has been rumored that it would be proceeding to Diego Garcia.