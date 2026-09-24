Coast Guard, Marine Corps Rack Up Drug-Smuggling Busts in Eastern Pacific

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to patrol the Eastern Pacific for cocaine smugglers, and it is finding them. In a six-day period, cutter USCGC Tampa intercepted four drug boats carrying a combined load of more than 25,000 pounds of cocaine, plus smuggling suspects.

The first suspect boat was carrying 6,800 pounds; four days later, Tampa caught two boats with a combined 15,000 pounds; and the next day, a fourth boat with another 3,400 pounds.

One example was a three-outboard go-fast with a vast supply of extra fuel, stored informally in containers on deck.

Cocaine from the busts on Tampa's deck (USCG)