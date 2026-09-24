Hapag-Lloyd and FIMI Submit Framework of Revised Structure for Zim Israel

Israeli media is reporting that Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen flew to Israel and that, today, September 24, with Ishay Davidi’s FIMI Opportunity Funds, they submitted what they are calling a “significantly improved framework” for their proposed takeover of container carrier Zim. The companies are saying they understood the concerns raised by factions within the Israeli government and that they have addressed the issues, creating a stronger Zim Israel as the surviving Israeli company.

The Israeli government had indicated that it would vote to reject the proposed takeover of Zim by Hapag-Lloyd and the creation of a new, smaller Zim run by FIMI. Questions were raised about the financial viability of the new, smaller shipping company that was mostly focused on the Mediterranean and as a feeder to Hapag-Lloyd. Security concerns were also raised over Israel’s control of the shipping company and ability to maintain key supply chains.

The information submitted today is said to be a framework that outlines what the companies are calling “ten material improvements” to the structure of the deal. The companies said they would submit complete documentation within 45 days.