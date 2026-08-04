Turkey Calls on Russia and Ukraine to Ensure Safe Navigation in Black Sea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey issued a statement on Tuesday, August 4, again calling for both Russia and Ukraine to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea. It came after reports of two more Turkish vessels being attacked in the Black Sea, and repeated warnings from Turkey regarding an “uncontrolled escalation” in the Black Sea.

The Turkish-owned RoRo cargo ship Nadezhda was set ablaze and abandoned approximately 20 nautical miles off Novorossiysk, Russia, late on August 3. Turkey’s General Directorate of Maritime Affairs reported that three crewmembers were seriously injured and a total of 11 were taken to a hospital in Russia. The ship had a total crew of 22 aboard, including 13 Turkish citizens, and they were all evacuated to Russia.

The reports said the vessel was being used to transport fruits and vegetables between Turkey and Russia. Built in 1978, the RoRo is 4,400 dwt and 119 meters (390 feet) in length and registered in Cameroon. It appears to have been transmitting a message on its AIS of “Turk Crew Turk Owner.”

The Turkish authorities said that due to a fear of additional drone attacks, the vessel had been left drifting. Later, they said the fire was extinguished, and planning was underway for a salvage effort.

In the Black Sea, the Turkish-flagged cargo ship NADEZHDA has been attacked by drones



A fire broke out on the vessel, as seen in the video, and four sailors were injured, including three Turkish citizens. pic.twitter.com/JPWXCv05al — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 4, 2026

Fewer details were reported on the second vessel attacked, Yasar (8,500 dwt), which was also departing Novorossiysk. Built in 2003 and registered in Panama, the containership is 134 meters (440 feet) in length.

“We are deeply concerned that the war between Russia and Ukraine is spreading further into the Black Sea, also affecting civilian vessels, despite all our warnings. Unless preventive measures are taken, the escalation in the Black Sea will have multifaceted negative repercussions, including for food security. We therefore reiterate our call to all relevant actors, particularly the warring parties, to urgently implement concrete measures to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea,” wrote the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last week, there were protests from Turkey and Azerbaijan as vessels crewed by their citizens were again hit. Both countries emphasized that their seafarers were caught in the fight and being killed.

The Turkish union Deniz ??çileri and politicians cited data reporting that 35 ships were struck in July. They said 23 seafarers had been killed and more than 40 injured.

A report in the Russian media says the repeated attacks by both sides on commercial shipping and the ports are taking a toll on trade. It said that the number of bulkers available to export Russian coal from the Black Sea has fallen sharply. In part, it cites analysts who are writing that insurance companies are refusing to insure vessels entering the Azov-Black Sea basin.

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Last week, both Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd reported that container feeder services to Ukraine had been suspended due to the deteriorating situation. There have also been reports that shipowners are redirecting ships away from the Black Sea, with concerns being raised ahead of the summer harvest and the exports of wheat, corn, and other foodstuffs from the region.