Tanker Truck Blast Closes Bridge Over Panama Canal

An explosion at a fuel facility next to the Bridge of the Americas has killed one and injured several others, according to the fire department for Panama City, Panama. The fireball from the fuel burn-off made contact with the bridge, which spans the Panama Canal and carries logistics traffic for the port of Balboa.

A large tank farm is located next to and beneath the bridge on the eastern bank, between the International Maritime University of Panama and a luxury hotel. A tanker truck loading fuel near the tank farm exploded Monday, igniting two other nearby trucks and sparking a massive blaze.

One person was killed in the blast, identified by the authorities as a truck driver. Three others were injured, including one survivor with second-degree burns. The accident had potential for far greater harm: traffic was moving on the bridge at the time of the blast, and several vehicles passed right through or next to the fireball - including a bus full of passengers.

??PANAMÁ ???????? | Explosión ???? en el Puente de las Américas, que cruza el Canal de Panamá, ????????

Impactantes imágenes desde un autobús pasando por el Canal de Panamá justo en ese momento explotan tanques de combustible.



Reportan 1 persona desaparecida y 3 gravemente heridas.



Escena… pic.twitter.com/zeOSgmM4ih — PERIÓDICO SupreMo ???? (@Diario_Supremo) April 7, 2026

A fire has engulfed the Bridge of the Americas over the Panama Canal



A massive explosion occurred there. The cause was a fuel fire on a tanker passing nearby, which then triggered a domino effect.



One person has been killed, reportedly an oil company worker. Three others were… pic.twitter.com/CTgYsxVe9f — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 7, 2026

#Mundo Al menos una persona murió y otras dos resultaron heridas tras el incendio este lunes de varios camiones de combustible en la parte inferior de las estructuras del puente de las Américas, el más antiguo de los que cruzan el Canal de Panamá. ????? Cortesía pic.twitter.com/AcN7WxBQQw — El Periodiquito (@Elperiodiquito) April 7, 2026

Firefighters responded to the scene, and post-casualty video shows efforts under way to extinguish spot fires directly beneath the bridge. The span remained closed to motor traffic on Tuesday while an inspection got under way to evaluate the bridge's condition. The bridge pier and girders in the area of the blast were coated with black soot from the fire.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

So far, the canal remains open to traffic, and merchant vessels continued to transit underneath the affected span on Tuesday morning.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation, and has received additional scrutiny because of the sensitive geopolitical moment. The canal is one of the most important maritime choke points, and the most important one for U.S. energy shipping interests; any shutdown of the canal would have strategic implications for the U.S. West Coast and Asia-Pacific petroleum markets, already under significant stress.